St. Petersburg Awarded 2021 UEFA Champions League Final

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — The 2021 UEFA Champions League final will be played in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, European football’s governing body says.

UEFA’s Executive Committee made the announcement during a meeting in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, on September 24.

The 2021 final is set to be played in St. Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium, which serves as the home for the city’s Zenit soccer team.

UEFA also said that Munich will host the 2022 final and that London has been awarded the 2023 championship match.

Istanbul is already scheduled to host the 2020 final, set for May 30 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The Champions League features the top clubs from throughout Europe.

The final in 2018 was held in Kyiv, with Real Madrid defeating Liverpool.

UEFA’s Executive Committee also awarded the 2021 Europa League final to Spain, which hosted last year’s Champions League decider in Madrid.

Seville won the right to host the final over Georgia, which had proposed the national arena in Tbilisi.

