Microsoft To Release Non-Subscription Office Suite In 2021

By PanARMENIAN

Microsoft will release a new, flat-price version of its Office productivity software in 2021, moving away from the subscription service model it introduced earlier this year, CNet reports citing a blog post from the company.

The post only includes one line about the software, but it’s pretty clear: “Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021.”

In April, Microsoft transitioned Office 365 into Microsoft 365, a subscription service that added more features to the suite of software tools, but required a monthly payment of $6.99 for an individual plan or $9.99 for a family of up to six people. While you can use Microsoft 365 apps like Word, PowerPoint and and Excel online for free with limited functionality, you’ll need either a perpetual version or a subscription to take full advantage of their capabilities.