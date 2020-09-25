ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, September 25, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Microsoft Building Cologne Facade Architecture House Facade
1 Business Technology 

Microsoft To Release Non-Subscription Office Suite In 2021

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Microsoft will release a new, flat-price version of its Office productivity software in 2021, moving away from the subscription service model it introduced earlier this year, CNet reports citing a blog post from the company.

The post only includes one line about the software, but it’s pretty clear: “Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021.”

In April, Microsoft transitioned Office 365 into Microsoft 365, a subscription service that added more features to the suite of software tools, but required a monthly payment of $6.99 for an individual plan or $9.99 for a family of up to six people. While you can use Microsoft 365 apps like Word, PowerPoint and and Excel online for free with limited functionality, you’ll need either a perpetual version or a subscription to take full advantage of their capabilities.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.