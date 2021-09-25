ISSN 2330-717X
Location of Ingushetia. Credit: Wikipedia Commons.

New Evidence Demolishes Second Set Of Charges Against Ingush Seven – OpEd

Both the prosecution and the defense in the Ingush Seven trial have focused on one set of charges up to now: they have both dealt with official claims and defense denials that the seven were involved in promoting violence against the siloviki during the March 2019 protests against the land deal with Chechnya.

But now over the course of 11 hours of hearings yesterday and today, the defense has taken aim at the second set of charges, those which claim the defendants organized an extremist group that sought to overthrow the Ingush government (fortanga.org/2021/09/video-s-mitinga-podtverdilo-neprichastnost-ingushskih-aktivistov-k-sozdaniyu-ekstremistskogo-soobshhestva/).

Both a series of witnesses, including a former senior republic interior ministry official, and video tapes shown to the court demolished the government’s case as far as these second charges are concerned. They showed that the accuses not only weren’t involved in any such organization but did not even know about others who were discussing such a possibility.

 Magomed-Girey Sukiyev, the former interior ministry official said that none of the defendants turned to him to help organize a coup as the government has charged and that such suggestions were completely “absurd” (fortanga.org/2021/09/svidetel-schel-absurdnoj-versiyu-o-podgotovke-zahvata-vlasti-barahom-chemurzievym/).

To the best of his knowledge, Sukiyev continued, there is absolutely no indication that the Seven were involved in anything illegal let alone qualifying as extremist under Russian law. The next session of the court hearing the case is now scheduled for September 28.

Meanwhile, another judge in Essentuki ruled against defense applications for the release of Akhmed Pogorov, the former republic interior minister who took an active part in organizing the protests against the land deal. His lawyers said his health requires treatment he can’t get while in detention.

Instead, the judge extended his detention through December 25 (fortanga.org/2021/09/arest-ahmedu-pogorovu-prodlen-eshhe-na-tri-mesyacza/).

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

