A Rabbi’s Understanding Of Islam’s Tahrif – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

According to the great scholar Rabbi Moses Maimonides, who was well-acquainted with Islam, and also reached a high position under the Muslim rulers in Egypt, the followers of Islam “are not idolaters, [idolatry] has long been severed from their mouths and hearts: they attribute to God a proper unity, a unity concerning which there is no doubt. But because they lie about us there is no reason for us to lie about them and say that they are idolaters.”

Why does Rabbi Moses Maimonides say that Muslims lie about Jews. He is referring to Taḥrīf (Arabic: تحريف, “distortion, alteration”) an Arabic term used by Muslims for the alterations which Islamic tradition claims Jews and Christians have made to their revealed books, specifically the Tawrat (Torah), Zabur (Psalms) and Injil (Gospels).

As the Qur’an states sometimes they write it in: “So woe to those who write the “scripture” with their own hands, then say, “This is from Allah,” in order to exchange it for a small price. Woe to them for what their hands have written, and woe to them for what they earn.” (2:79)

And sometimes it is in oral tafsir: “And there is a party among them who twist their tongues while reciting the [Torah] Book to make you think that it [their Tafsir] is part of the Book, when in fact it is not. They say: ‘It is from Allah’, when in fact it is not from Allah. They falsely fix a lie upon Allah, and do so wittingly.” (3:78)

I am not an Orthodox Rabbi so I do not feel I am required to defend the orthodox claim that every word of the written and oral Torah is the unchanged original word of God; yet I do believe that for over a thousand years God’s inspired Prophets have spoken to the Jewish People; and our covenant with God at Mount Sinai requires us submit to living according to their teachings.

Dr. Aaron Koller, a professor of Near Eastern studies at [the Orthodox] Yeshiva University, in A More Religious Megillah: The Jewish-Greek Version of Esther, offers a good example of pious additions to the ancient Jewish-Greek translation of the Biblical Book of Esther by adding several new elements into the Hebrew narrative, including prayers to God, prophetic dreams, and recognition of God’s intervention, because one of the most famous features of the Hebrew book of Esther is the absence of any explicit mention of God.

Some Muslims call these additions Tahrif; most Jews call it Midrash [the expansion of God’s words to help today’s believers].

The most important idea they added was of Mordecai as a dreamer, and especially as a dream interpreter. Mordecai is thus brought in line with Daniel and more importantly, with Prophet Joseph. Mordecai establishes his religious bona fides: he, like Joseph and Daniel, was the recipient of divine revelation. The interpretation of his dream adds another connection to the Joseph story.

The Greek translator also “corrected” the “deficiency” of the lack of God’s name throughout the narrative, by inserting it at points where it seems natural.

For example, when Esther first becomes queen, the Hebrew text reports that she did not reveal her ancestry, in accord with Mordecai’s instructions. With this, the Greek agrees (“she did not reveal her ancestry, for so Mordecai had commanded her”).

But the Greek version adds: “for so Mordecai had commanded her, to fear God and to do his commandments, just as when she was with him; so Esther did not change her way of life” (Esther 2:20).

Also when Mordecai discovers Haman’s plot to kill the Jews, rather than imploring Esther to go to the king on the grounds that “perhaps” she became queen for just this reason, the Greek Mordecai is far more direct saying: “Remember your humble days…call upon the Lord and speak to the king about us – deliver us from death!”

This is a wonderful example of Tahrif for Muslims and Midrash [the expansion of God’s words for today’s believers]. As the centuries go by, people have new questions about new issues and problems. Jewish scholars use Midrash, as Shari’a scholars use ijtihad, to figure out how people should live according to God’s rules when circumstances change. The goal was to try to get as close as possible to God’s will. This is the wonderful solution to reconciling the heterogeneity of Muslim beliefs and customs with the uniformity of “Islam.”

Indeed, specific religions last much longer than specific nations, cultures and empires, because they are preserved by loving scholars who are always injecting life into their slowly drying bones.

The Jewish-Greek translation of the Biblical Book of Esther text includes a colophon, an addition to the manuscript written at the end, in which the scribe provides information about the composition or copying of the text just completed, which will help us understand that Midrash is Judaism’s way of doing ijtihad Tafsir.

This colophon is unique in the Greek Bible, and informs us regarding the origins of the six passage additions. It states that in the fourth year of Ptolemy and Cleopatra, two priests named Dositheos and Ptolemy, arrived from Jerusalem. They brought with them the book of Esther, called “the letter about Purim (Phrouai),” and they explained that it had been translated by Lysimachus in Jerusalem.

The previous Greek version of Esther, similar to the Hebrew Bible text, had become popular in Alexandria, for many of the same reasons Esther was originally written in Persia. In Alexandria too, there were Jews who were culturally integrated into the surrounding (Hellenistic) society, who spoke only the common language of their neighbors (Greek), and who were involved in the bureaucracy of the city and of the wider empire. In Alexandria too, the Jews could be victims of vicious rulers. The dependence on a foreign power, and the assumption that Jewish life would continue outside of Israel, would have made Purim an attractive festival and Esther an attractive book.

Unlike the Jewish community in Persia and Mesopotamia, however, the Alexandrian Jews were geographically close to the Jews in Israel, and to a large extent under the influence of the latter. The colophon to Greek Esther may indicate that the Palestinian Jews deemed it important that the Jews of Alexandria receive a copy of their new and improved version of Esther which brought the book back in line with normative Jewish ideology and practice: devotion to God, prayer, an abhorrence of intermarriage, and a fealty to Jewish law and practice.

In other words, the six additional passages inserted version was a more explicitly religiously revised edition produced by Palestinian Jews and sent to Alexandria to correct the diaspora-centric edition which the Jews there already used.

We have at least five different versions of the Book of Esther from antiquity: the version in the Hebrew Bible (composed around the 5th-4rd century BCE): two Greek versions (composed by the 1st cent. BCE) and two Aramaic versions that date to the rabbinic period (3rd-6th cent. CE).

Both the Greek and its sister Aramaic translations, could in later centuries be blamed by the Qur’an as being done by “a party among them who twist their tongues while reciting the [Hebrew Bible] Book to make you think that it [their Tafsir] is part of the Book when in fact it is not” but to Jews it was just their ever living Midrash.

The best example of this is the famous narrative about Abraham breaking his father’s idols. This event is related in the Qur’an once in 19:41-50 and again in 21:51-66 for a total of 24 verses. In the written Torah this event is not mentioned at all; but it is the center of several oral Torah Midrash accounts.

This too could be called Tahrif by Muslims; and is called Midrash by Jews, but if you ask most Jews today, especially well educated Jews who are less educated in Judaism, where the Abraham breaking his father’s idols event is related; they will respond it is written in the Book of Genesis in the Torah.

Another somewhat simpler example of Jewish Midrash Tahrif is the debate between the Rabbinic majority and the Sage Ben Zoma who said: “Surely the exodus from Egypt will not be mentioned in the Messianic era for it says, ‘Days are coming says the Lord when they will no longer say: “As the Lord lives who took the Israelites out of the land of Egypt” but rather; “As the Lord lives who took out and brought the seed of the house of Israel from the land of [Exiles]…”‘” (Jeremiah 16:14-15, 23:7-8)

Ben Zoma, in faithfulness to the literal meaning of the Jeremiah prophecy, posits that in the future, the exodus from Egypt will be replaced in the Jewish psyche by the [Messianic Age] ingathering of the exiles. Concomitantly, Ben Zoma argues, mention of the exodus will disappear from the liturgy.

The Sages reject Ben Zoma’s liturgy conclusion, and claim that he is misconstruing the Jeremiah verse: They [the sages] said to Ben Zoma: “It does not mean that the departure from Egypt will no longer be mentioned, but the departure from Egypt will be [mentioned] in addition to the [liberation from oppressive] kingdoms (i.e., exile). The [liberation from oppressive] kingdoms will be primary and the departure from Egypt subsidiary.”

So according to the sages, the biblical phrase “you will no longer say x but y” does not mean abrogation literally “you will no longer say x,” but rather “you will no longer say only x.” In other words, when scripture seems to be substituting one thing for another, what it really intends is not the eradication of one, but only its demotion.

Some Jews came to the Prophet for judgments instead of using their Torah.”And why do they come to you for a decision while they have the Torah in which is the Decision of God; yet even after that they turned away. For they are not believers. Yet they turn back after that, and these are not the believers.” (Qur’an 5.43)

The Islamic commentators Imam al-Ghazali (1058-1111CE) and Shaykh Muhiddin Ibn ‘Arabi (1165-1240) both said “were the (Torah) Scroll corrupted the Prophet would have never judged on its base.” Bukhari, in reference to Qur’an 85:21-22, cites ibn`Abbas’s definition of the word yuharrifuna (they corrupt) as follows: “No one is able to efface a word from the Books of God, mighty and glorious. Rather “they corrupt it” means “they interpret it wrongly” (Bukhari, Kitab At Tauhid)

“To every people [is given] a Law Giver [rasul]: when their Law Giver comes [to them] the matter will be judged between them with justice and they will not be wronged.” (Qur’an 10:47) Expanding on this verse, Shi’ite hadiths explicitly say that the Mahdi in the End of Days will judge the Jews by the shari’a of the Torah, judge Muslims by the shari’a of the Qur’an, and judge Christians by the shari’a of the Gospel.