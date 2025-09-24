Aggression Fuels Conflict, Not Cooperation – OpEd

By Ashu Mann

The 2017 Doklam standoff was presented to the world as a successful case of crisis management between India and China. After 73 tense days of eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation on Bhutanese soil, both sides announced disengagement in August 2017. International observers hailed it as an example of restraint by two nuclear-armed powers. Yet, beneath the veneer of diplomacy, a more unsettling reality was unfolding.

Satellite imagery, intelligence assessments, and subsequent field reports confirm that disengagement at Doklam was not the end of China’s activities. Rather, it was a tactical pause. Beijing used the time gained not to scale back but to accelerate military infrastructure expansion across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Far from a return to normalcy, Doklam marked the beginning of a new, more insidious phase in China’s border strategy—one defined by dual-use villages, fortified logistics, and creeping militarisation under the cloak of “development.”

Post-Doklam Infrastructure Surge

The years following Doklam saw an unprecedented surge in Chinese infrastructure along the frontier. A Stratfor assessment noted that Beijing more than doubled its total number of air bases, air defence sites, and heliports opposite India in just three years. Since 2017, the PLA has established at least 13 new military positions—three air bases, five air defence facilities, and five heliports. Notably, four of these heliports were initiated only after the Ladakh crisis erupted in May 2020, underscoring how each confrontation provides cover for fresh construction.

Satellite imagery from early 2018 revealed a large Chinese military complex being built inside the Doklam plateau itself—barely months after Beijing had pledged disengagement. The complex included hardened shelters, accommodation blocks, and gun emplacements overlooking Indian positions. Instead of easing tensions, the “peace” of 2017 provided the PLA with breathing space to consolidate its hold.

Pangda Village: Civilian Cloak, Military Core

Perhaps the clearest symbol of China’s duplicity is Pangda village, constructed in 2020 on the banks of the Amo Chhu river. Located approximately 10 kilometres inside internationally recognised Bhutanese territory, Pangda is presented by Beijing as a poverty-alleviation initiative. In reality, it represents a classic case of salami slicing disguised as civilian development.

By 2022, satellite images showed Pangda as a functioning settlement, with houses, roads, and cars. Its location gives China forward access toward the Jhamperi ridge—a key vantage point dominating India’s vulnerable Siliguri Corridor. Unlike overt military posts, such “model villages” create the illusion of permanence and legitimacy, making them harder to contest without appearing to target civilians. The result is a settlement with dual utility: a residence for “civilians” on the surface, but a ready-made logistics hub for the PLA in times of conflict.

A Broader Pattern of Militarisation

China’s behaviour post-Doklam is not confined to Bhutan. Across the entire LAC, Beijing has invested in a web of airstrips, heliports, surface-to-air missile sites, and all-weather roads. A 2025 report noted that China has built 22 new settlements within Bhutanese borders, seven of them since 2023 alone—evidence of a systematic annexation strategy through “civilianisation.”

In Arunachal Pradesh, construction began in late 2023 on a heliport in the sensitive “fishtail” sector, featuring a 600-metre runway and multiple hangars. Such infrastructure is designed not for local welfare but for force projection across contested terrain. Similarly, surface-to-air missile batteries positioned within 50 kilometres of known flashpoints in Doklam and Galwan give Beijing greater control of the air domain along disputed stretches.

The pattern mirrors China’s actions in the South China Sea, where reefs were dredged into fortified islands, each framed as a benign civilian project until they collectively transformed the regional military balance. Doklam is the Himalayan equivalent of that maritime strategy.

What it Means for India

These developments have grave implications for India’s security. The Siliguri Corridor—the “chicken’s neck” linking mainland India to the northeast—is only 27 kilometres wide at its narrowest. Any Chinese leverage over Doklam or the Chumbi Valley threatens to sever this lifeline, isolating seven Indian states. The strategic calculus is therefore not about a remote plateau but about safeguarding the territorial integrity of nearly 45 million Indian citizens.

Equally concerning is the precedent set for Bhutan, India’s close treaty partner. By eroding Bhutanese sovereignty through incremental encroachments, China seeks to weaken Thimphu’s strategic alignment with New Delhi. If left unchecked, Beijing could redraw Bhutan’s map unilaterally, diminishing India’s influence in a region critical to its security architecture.

India’s Contrast: People, Not Coercion

What makes China’s approach especially stark is the contrast with India’s conduct along its own borders. While Beijing uses villages as instruments of territorial consolidation, India emphasises trust-building with border populations.

In Kashmir, the Army has run schools, health camps, and skill-development programmes for decades under Operation Sadbhavana, creating opportunities for youth in areas where the state struggled to deliver. Initiatives like the Chinar Premier League in the Valley or the Army’s support to sports and education in the northeast highlight a fundamentally different philosophy: the military as a partner in development, not as an instrument of demographic manipulation.

This contrast matters. Where Beijing weaponises civilians to advance territorial claims, India strengthens the resilience of its border communities by anchoring them within the national mainstream. It is a model rooted in consent, not coercion.

A Pattern Too Clear to Ignore

The evidence is overwhelming. Each crisis—Doklam in 2017, Galwan in 2020, and more recent flare-ups in Arunachal—has been followed by Chinese consolidation, not de-escalation. Roads, heliports, and “model villages” are not signs of cooperation but of coercion, designed to create irreversible facts on the ground.

This is not development—it is militarisation. It is not partnership—it is aggression. And aggression, by its very nature, fuels conflict, not peace.

Holding the Line

India’s restraint should never be mistaken for weakness. Doklam demonstrated that resolute action, anchored in strategic clarity, can halt Chinese expansionism. The challenge today is to sustain that resolve, while also galvanising international recognition of Beijing’s pattern of deception.

For the global community, the task is clear. China’s rhetoric of disengagement must be weighed against satellite imagery, local surveys, and hard evidence of encroachment. Only by exposing this duplicity can Beijing’s border strategy be countered before it slices away not just territory but the very stability of South Asia.

The Doklam crisis was not an aberration but a window into the future of Chinese statecraft. Unless confronted, the next “model village” or heliport could shift the balance further in Beijing’s favour. The lesson is therefore urgent and enduring: only firmness, backed by vigilance and unity, can prevent aggression from masquerading as cooperation.