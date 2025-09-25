From Hype To Reality: Building The True Foundation For AI Success – OpEd

By Girish Linganna

Artificial intelligence (AI) will not save us. But people using AI might. Today, there is a lot of excitement around AI. Many see it as a new saviour. Some people call it the ultimate game-changer, while others fear it may bring disruption and doom.

One type of AI that is getting the most attention is Generative AI which is computer technology that can create new content like text, images, music, or videos by learning from existing examples. It’s like having a smart assistant that can write, draw, or compose original material based on what you ask for.

Because of this, the value of AI companies keeps rising, and many new trial projects are being started. Everyone wants to claim they have found the secret to making AI work best. But AI is like fire—it can be very useful by giving us light and warmth, or it can be dangerous if it burns out of control.

The truth is that AI by itself is only a tool. It cannot solve problems or make the world better on its own. The real change depends on how people use it. If used wisely, AI can solve problems, make work easier, and create new opportunities. But if used carelessly or selfishly, it can bring harm, confusion, and danger.

So, the message is simple: AI is not the saviour, people are. Its power depends on our choices, decisions, and responsibility.

Transformations take time. History shows that big technological changes don’t happen overnight. Electricity itself took more than 30 years to change how people lived and worked. This was because currents had to be made safe, buildings rewired, tools redesigned, and new systems created.

The Internet Boom and Bust

The internet followed the same path as earlier technologies. In the 1990s, people believed it would bring instant wealth through the so-called click economy. But by 2000, the dot-com bubble burst and wiped out trillions in value.

This shows that new technologies often create too much excitement at first. Many believe they will get rich quickly or that the world will change overnight. But when the results don’t match the hype, businesses fail and money is lost.

A Real-Life Example

One example is Pets.com, a US company from the late 1990s. It promised to change how people buy pet food online. Investors put in huge money, but within two years it collapsed because it could not make profits. This proved that a good idea alone is not enough—the system, demand, and timing all matter.

Lessons from History

Reports in Livemint highlight how the dot-com bubble led to massive losses in the early 2000s. It reminds us that excitement alone cannot guarantee success. Only companies with strong and practical models survive in the long run.

What Was the Dot-Com Bubble?

The dot-com bubble was a period in the late 1990s to early 2000s when investors put huge money into internet-based companies (called “dot-coms” because their websites ended with .com).

Everyone believed the internet would bring instant profits, so stock prices shot up quickly—even if the companies had no real earnings. By 2000, reality struck, and many collapsed because they were spending far more than they earned. This crash wiped out trillions of dollars and caused huge investor losses.

In short, the dot-com bubble was an investment hype around internet companies that later burst, proving that hype without solid business cannot last.

A Modern Indian Example

The same pattern can be seen today with some Indian startups. For instance, Byju’s, once India’s most valuable edtech company, raised billions of dollars with the promise of revolutionising education. But due to poor financial management, over-expansion, and unsustainable costs, it is now struggling with heavy losses, layoffs, and investigations. Just like the dot-com bubble, this shows that investor excitement without strong fundamentals can collapse quickly.

From that collapse came companies like Google and Amazon, which built the digital age. The crash was not a total failure—it cleared the way for real transformation. AI is no different. We cannot just use old designs and expect new results. True change needs time, courage, and reinvention.

The Wrong Question

Many companies are asking the wrong questions about AI. They wonder—Which AI tool should we use? What pilot project should we start? Which task should we automate?

This shows that companies are looking at AI in a very limited way. By focusing only on tools, small trials, or quick fixes, they are missing the bigger picture. These steps may help in the short term but will not bring real transformation.

What Really Matters

The true focus should be on how AI can reshape the entire business—improving long-term strategy, building new opportunities, and changing the way work is done. Real change requires vision and planning, not just adopting the latest software.

A Real Example

Take the case of Netflix. The company did not limit AI to a small task—it used it to transform its entire business model. Through AI-powered recommendation systems, Netflix changed how people discover movies and shows, keeping viewers engaged and building loyalty. This innovation helped Netflix grow into a global leader in entertainment.

If Netflix had used AI only to cut call-centre costs, it might have saved some money, but it would not have transformed the business. The real breakthrough came when Netflix applied AI to its core offering—personalised content discovery. By focusing on what mattered most to its customers, Netflix reshaped the way the world consumes entertainment.

The lesson is clear: AI should not just be used for small cost savings—it should be applied to reimagine the core of the business, because that is where true success lies.

Asking the Right Questions

Valid questions, yes, but not the most important ones. The real questions are: Are we ready to forget old rules and think in new ways? Which problems truly matter today? Can we re-imagine how work itself should be done?

For example, when Tesla reimagined the car industry, it did not just add new software to old petrol cars. Instead, it asked bigger questions—Can cars run on electricity? Can we design them around batteries and software instead of engines? This shift changed the entire auto industry, showing the power of rethinking the basics.

Smarter Questions, Not Just Software

The leaders who will truly use AI’s power will not ask—Which tool should we adopt? Instead, they will ask—What should we become? Success is not about using smarter software, but about asking smarter questions.

For example, Amazon did not just adopt software to sell books online. It asked a bigger question—Can we become the world’s marketplace for everything? By rethinking its identity, Amazon transformed itself into a global giant.

The Risk of Using AI Blindly

Too many leaders are trying to force AI into old systems like a piece that doesn’t fit. Some start AI labs or announce new strategies, but very few are actually changing decision-making, redesigning processes, or encouraging employees to take smart risks. The real danger is not missing the AI wave, but using it blindly without direction.

For example, many banks first used AI only for chatbots to answer customer questions. This saved time but did not change much. In contrast, ICICI Bank in India used AI to re-engineer its processes—from fraud detection to loan approvals—making decisions faster and more accurate. This shows that AI brings real value only when businesses rethink the way they work, not when they just add it as a patch.

AI as a Support System, Not a Substitute

Take education. AI will never replace teachers, just like the internet never removed classrooms. Learning depends on human connection, empathy, motivation, and trust. The real change happens when technology helps teachers do more.

For example, in some Indian schools, teachers use AI tools to check homework and create personalised study plans. This saves time, so teachers can focus on guiding students, answering doubts, and motivating them. It shows that AI works best when it supports teachers instead of trying to replace them..

Look at healthcare. Successful hospitals did not give full decisions to AI. Instead, they used it to quickly identify urgent cases, send results to the right doctors, and reduce delays. This gave doctors more time to focus on serious judgement and patient care.

Many startups use AI to study markets, but the final decisions depend on human intuition. In every sector, one thing is clear: AI is the co-pilot, not the captain. Its power comes not from automation, but from amplifying human abilities.

Slowing Down to Move Ahead

Slow is fast: Sometimes the quickest progress comes when we slow down. Begin with problems, not tools. First ask where workflows are broken and see if AI can redesign them, not just automate them.

For example, in airlines, instead of only using AI to automate ticket booking, some companies used it to redesign the whole system—predicting flight delays, adjusting schedules, and improving customer updates. This solved real problems and made travel smoother, showing how slowing down to rethink the process leads to faster long-term gains.

Leading by Example in the Age of AI

Build labs that don’t just show off AI, but actually test new ways of working. Start by training people, especially the leaders, so they understand how to use AI wisely. Change how success is measured—don’t look only at how many tools are used or how much work gets done, but also at whether it creates a culture of trying new ideas and working together. Above all, leaders must set the example. Employees don’t follow machines, they follow the intention and vision of their leaders.

For example, when Microsoft introduced AI in its offices, it didn’t just hand over new software. It trained managers and teams, encouraged them to experiment, and focused on how AI could make teamwork better. This showed people that AI is successful only when leaders guide and support their teams with a clear purpose.

Building Trust: The Real Foundation of AI Success

AI can make mistakes, show wrong results, or even leak private data. These are not just computer problems—they are serious business risks. Without trust, employees will not use it, customers will leave, and regulators will step in. But with trust, AI can become a powerful tool for innovation. That is why we need strong rules, clear transparency, and strict control over identity, access, and data consent—these cannot be ignored, reports Livemint.

For example, when ChatGPT was first launched, some companies banned its use because of data privacy fears. In some cases, employees accidentally entered confidential company information into AI systems, which risked being exposed outside the company. This is how a data breach can happen—not always through hackers, but through careless use. To avoid this, some firms built secure versions with strong controls, so employees could use AI safely without risking company secrets. This shows that trust and safety must come first for AI to succeed

The Human Work Ahead

Will AI change industries? Yes. But it won’t happen by rushing to replace people with machines. Real change comes when we slow down and use AI carefully—by fixing systems, guiding leaders, and respecting the human side of work.

For example, in hospitals, AI is not replacing doctors. Instead, it is used to scan X-rays faster and highlight possible problems. This saves doctors’ time so they can focus on patients. Change happens not by removing people, but by helping them work better.

AI Adoption: Still in Early Days

Enterprise-wide AI adoption is still at the early pilot stage. Some productivity improvements can be seen, but they are small and scattered. We are not yet at a big turning point—this is only the beginning. The future will not come by accident; it will come because we do the hard work of preparation. That work is often slow, messy, and human. The truth is, the AI revolution is less about machines and more about people.

For example, in manufacturing companies, AI is being tested to predict machine failures and avoid breakdowns. This gives small benefits now, but the real change will happen only when the entire factory system—from supply chains to worker training—is redesigned around AI. This shows that real progress is not about simply adding machines, but about people and systems adapting step by step.