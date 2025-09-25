Indonesia’s Bridge-Building Role At APEC – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The upcoming APEC conference in Seoul gives Indonesia a chance to showcase its diplomatic abilities through handling the critical worldwide matter of Korean Peninsula stability.

The current geopolitical tensions, combined with economic instability, create a strong case for Indonesia to establish itself as a bridge between different nations. The initiative follows the country’s long-standing “free and active” foreign policy, which maintains independence from major powers while supporting worldwide peace and international cooperation. Through its participation in the APEC forum, which focuses on economic matters but also functions as a multilateral dialogue platform, Indonesia works to establish communication channels that decrease regional tensions. The evaluation of Indonesia’s position as a leader in APEC will be followed by an assessment of the benefits of using the APEC forum and proposed actions and future obstacles.

The nation gained its position as a neutral mediator through its diplomatic background and fundamental foreign policy values. Since the Cold War, Indonesia has stayed neutral by not joining any major power alliances while it continues to lead ASEAN. The historical record shows that Indonesia has proven its conflict resolution abilities through its work in Cambodia and the Philippines.

Notably, Indonesia maintains diplomatic relations with both North and South Korea, operating an embassy in Pyongyang while cultivating strong economic ties with Seoul. The dual relationship between the United States and China provides an exclusive viewpoint through a vital communication link which no other country can match. The bebas-aktif (free and active) foreign policy of Indonesia operates as more than words because it enables the country to interact with every nation while avoiding the perception of acting as a tool for any particular country.

APEC serves as an unconventional diplomatic platform for this initiative because it focuses mainly on trade and economic cooperation. The non-binding and voluntary framework enables participants to conduct unstructured off-the-record discussions, which remain outside formal security negotiation and public observation.

APEC brings together essential parties dealing with the Korean Peninsula situation, including the United States, China, Russia and Japan, to enable exclusive high-level casual meetings. The current geopolitical environment of Indonesia provides an opportunity to present peace as a security necessity, which also drives regional economic growth. A stable Korean Peninsula would create stability, which would attract investors and improve supply chain connections between countries, thus benefiting all APEC member states. The economic diplomacy method creates mutual interests which enable trust-based cooperation between nations when security dialogues have proven ineffective.

The success of Indonesia depends on its ability to create a strategic and multifaceted approach for the APEC meeting. Central to its proposal to South Korea should be a strategic partnership aimed at establishing a “Track 1.5” dialogue platform in a neutral location, such as Jakarta. The hybrid forum would enable nonbinding casual discussions between government representatives, military leaders, and all relevant experts.

The first step for Indonesia should involve working together with other nations on non-political matters, including humanitarian assistance, climate change and public health initiatives to establish mutual trust. The Indonesian government needs to establish multiple diplomatic meetings with essential parties to show South Korea its proposal while making sure the United States and China understand this initiative brings stability without taking sides. The Indonesian officials need to show their “bridge-builder” role by using APEC’s “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow” theme to demonstrate that peace stands as the fundamental requirement for achieving prosperity. The ASEAN framework enables Indonesia to launch its initiative as a joint regional effort, which would gain broader support and stronger legitimacy.

However, the path forward is fraught with significant challenges. The main challenge stems from deep-seated North-South Korean mistrust, which developed through seven decades of conflict and continues because of North Korea’s current nuclear and missile development activities. Pyongyang shows no signs of willingness to participate in serious talks about the U.S.-backed initiative.

The country of Indonesia needs to handle the multiple and opposing interests of major powers because the United States wants to eliminate nuclear weapons, but China wants to maintain stability in the region and stop a potential collapse that would bring U.S. troops to its borders. The Indonesian government needs to maintain its impartial stance because any appearance of bias between the two sides would damage its neutral position. The economic character of APEC as a forum stops it from performing immediate actions on vital security matters. The informal dialogue provides essential value, but it lacks the power to solve the core political and military problems which drive the conflict.

The diplomatic proposal Indonesia presented at the APEC meeting in Seoul functions as a strategic move to tackle a vital security issue through an unorthodox diplomatic approach. The “free and active” foreign policy of Indonesia enables the country to act as a neutral mediator between North and South Korea because of its established relationships with both nations. The success of this initiative remains uncertain, given the deep mistrust between the parties and the complexities of great power politics.

The establishment of Track 1.5 dialogue and economic interest focus, and the utilisation of the APEC and ASEAN frameworks by Indonesia, created conditions for starting a fresh dialogue period. The initiative demonstrates that Indonesia needs its independent foreign policy to succeed while establishing economic forums as operational bases for international crisis management and geopolitical dialogue. The initiative proves that thorough diplomatic work, along with innovative approaches, enables the resolution of conflicts which appear beyond solution.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References