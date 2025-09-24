Iran Signs MoU For Russian Small Nuclear Modular Reactors

By World Nuclear News

Russia’s Rosatom and Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation have signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the building of small modular reactors in Iran.

According to Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation “this agreement was concluded to expand cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy to promote sustainable development, energy security, and technological advancement, in accordance with the national laws and international obligations of the two countries”.

It said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) paves the way for contracts to be drawn up for the design and construction of small modular reactors (SMRs) in Iran, adding that “these reactors will play an important role in the development of nuclear technical knowledge and technology and industries related to the manufacture of power plant equipment and instruments in the country.”

The MoU was signed by Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev and the President of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran Mohammad Eslami.

Rosatom said they also discussed the progress of ongoing projects – a Russian-designed VVER unit with a capacity of 915 MWe is already in operation at Bushehr, on the Persian Gulf coast. Two further units featuring VVER-1000 reactors are under construction.

The meeting, Rosatom said, “took place in an atmosphere of mutual trust, openness, and constructiveness” and was part of the Iranian delegation’s visit to Moscow to participate in the World Atomic Week forum, which runs from 25-28 September.