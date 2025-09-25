Muslim Solidarity In Practice – OpEd

By Professor Naila

Muslim countries do not have the luxury of drifting apart right now. The world’s tough enough as it is, and every new conflict inside the Ummah just makes us weaker.

That is why the new Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia feels so important. It was not just a ceremonial photo op during Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to Riyadh. It showed what’s possible when two major Muslim states decide to put aside old disagreements and think about the bigger picture.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always had ties which are religious, cultural, political. But let’s be honest, there’ve been moments of tension. That’s natural in any long relationship. The key thing is that both sides seem ready to move past that. The SMDA is about setting up real systems for cooperation, not just talking in warm words. It’s essentially saying: when trouble comes, we’re not facing it alone.

This matters because the threats are real. Terror groups, regional instability, economic pressure, all these hit Muslim countries in overlapping ways. Islamabad and Riyadh are showing that it’s smarter to join forces than to go alone.

One point worth clearing up: this pact is defensive. It isn’t aimed at anyone. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have both been consistent about following international law and sticking to peaceful coexistence. That makes the agreement feel less like saber-rattling and more like a stabilizing force. It’s about building resilience, not stoking conflict.

In that sense, it’s a rare thing. So many security pacts are framed as confrontational. This one feels different, it’s measured, it’s responsible, and it sends a signal that Muslim states can manage their own defense without threatening others.

Now, think about Afghanistan. It’s part of the same family, the same faith community. But it’s stuck in cycles of instability, and that instability doesn’t stay within its borders. Neighbors get nervous, trust breaks down, and the wider region suffers.

Afghanistan could take a cue from the Pak–KSA pact. Instead of letting its soil be used in ways that hurt others, it could build partnerships that lift the region up. That doesn’t mean rolling over to anyone’s demands. It means recognizing that internal rivalries and destabilizing policies don’t make a country stronger, they just erode dignity over time.

Imagine if Kabul chose cooperation with neighbors over confrontation. It could rebuild credibility, attract investment, and play a positive role in regional security. Right now, that door is still open, but it won’t stay open forever.

What Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have done is bigger than themselves. They’re showing that solidarity is more than a slogan. When Muslim countries fight among themselves, outside powers take advantage. We’ve seen it again. When they come together, even cautiously, they show the world that the Ummah can stand on its own feet. That’s the spirit Afghanistan needs to tap into. The lesson here is simple: unity strengthens, division weakens. The SMDA is living proof.

This agreement isn’t about prestige or headlines. It’s about recognizing that Muslims can’t afford to be fractured anymore. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have put a structure in place to defend each other, and in doing so, they’ve given the wider Ummah a working example of what solidarity looks like in practice.

For Afghanistan, the choice is clear. Keep stumbling down the road of conflict and isolation or learn from this model and start building bridges. The first path leads to more instability. The second offers a chance at dignity, progress, and real security.