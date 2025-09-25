Pakistan-Saudi Defense Pact: A Strategic Balancer In South Asia And Middle East – OpEd

By Dr. Samit Gupta

The signing of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) this week marks a historic milestone in bilateral relations between the two long-time partners.

Sealed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, the agreement pledges that aggression against one will be considered an attack against both. Beyond symbolism, this pact carries profound strategic, political, and regional implications for South Asia, the Middle East, and potentially the wider Muslim world.

For decades, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed deep defense cooperation—ranging from joint military exercises to training exchanges and arms procurement. Yet, the SMDA takes this partnership to a new level by formalizing a mutual defense commitment. This elevates their relationship to one comparable with NATO-style alliances, where collective deterrence is the primary principle.

At a time when the Middle East is engulfed in persistent volatility—whether due to conflicts in Yemen, Gaza, or heightened tensions with Iran—this pact strengthens Riyadh’s security architecture. For Pakistan, it expands deterrence against regional threats, particularly in South Asia, where tensions with India remain unresolved. As Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal rightly emphasized, this pact serves not only as a foundation for peace but as a signal that aggression against either state will invite a joint response.

Pakistan’s defense posture has always been shaped by its eastern neighbor, India. By binding Saudi Arabia into a formal mutual defense arrangement, Islamabad has enhanced its strategic depth. Afzal’s remarks that India—or any other adversary—would now have to “rethink before any misadventure” underscore this reality. While some might view this as an escalation of security commitments, in practice it strengthens deterrence, reducing the chances of conflict. For India, which has invested heavily in cultivating strategic ties with Gulf monarchies, this pact may be seen as a setback. It signals that Riyadh, despite diversifying its global partnerships, still values Pakistan as its primary defense ally.

Perhaps the most consequential aspect of the SMDA is its potential to attract other Arab countries. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that several states had already expressed interest in signing similar agreements. If realized, this could pave the way for a broader defense framework binding South Asia with the Gulf and potentially creating a Muslim-world collective security arrangement. Such a development would not only deter external aggression but also provide regional solutions to regional problems. At a time when Western alliances are increasingly viewed with skepticism in the Middle East, a Pakistan-led defense partnership could serve as a credible alternative.

For Islamabad, the agreement comes at a crucial juncture. Pakistan is grappling with economic instability, internal security threats, and regional pressures. Saudi Arabia’s consistent economic support—ranging from deferred oil payments to direct financial bailouts—has been indispensable. Now, this defense pact further institutionalizes that trust, ensuring that Riyadh views Pakistan not just as an economic partner but as an indispensable security ally.

While the SMDA is a positive development, it is not without challenges. Critics may argue that binding mutual defense commitments risk dragging Pakistan into Middle Eastern conflicts that may not directly serve its interests. With ongoing conflicts in Yemen and rising tensions in the Gulf, Islamabad must carefully navigate its commitments to avoid overextension. Moreover, the agreement could invite skepticism from other global actors, particularly the United States, which has historically been the primary security guarantor in the Gulf. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will need to reassure Washington that this pact is not an alternative to existing partnerships but a complement to them.

Despite these challenges, the SMDA represents a forward-looking approach to regional security. By linking South Asia and the Middle East, it creates a new layer of collective deterrence that strengthens stability. In an era of shifting global power balances, both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stand to benefit from closer cooperation.

More importantly, the pact symbolizes trust. At a time when alliances are increasingly transactional, the Pakistan-Saudi relationship continues to evolve as a strategic, long-term partnership. If other Arab states join, this could mark the beginning of a new collective defense era in the Muslim world—one that ensures peace not just through words, but through credible deterrence.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense pact is not just another bilateral agreement; it is a historic step toward building a new security architecture in South Asia and the Middle East. It enhances deterrence against aggression, reassures allies, and signals to adversaries that Islamabad and Riyadh are united in defense of one another. As the world watches, this pact may well serve as a template for broader collective security arrangements among Muslim nations. For now, it represents a strategic victory for both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia—a partnership that promises to shape the regional balance of power for years to come.