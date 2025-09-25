PTI Abroad: Courage Or Carelessness? – OpEd

By Dr. Hamza Khan

Political activism outside Pakistan isn’t new. Every big party has leaned on its overseas supporters to rally, fundraise, and make noise when it suits them. The Pakistani diaspora is emotionally invested, often sending money back home while keeping up with every twist in politics. PTI, especially, has mastered this space. You’ll see their slogans in London, Toronto, even New York. But there’s a fine line between political advocacy abroad and rhetoric that weakens the country you claim to defend.

Recently PTI UK tweeted about judges who, in their words, “stood tall against dictatorship.” They called it resistance, even courage. At first glance, it sounds admirable. Who doesn’t respect standing up for justice? But the way it’s framed abroad paints Pakistan’s own institutions as villains. When you constantly project your courts, your state, your democracy as compromised, you’re not just talking to supporters, you’re sending a message to the world that Pakistan is unstable and unreliable. That’s not resistance. That’s self-serving politics that comes at the cost of national credibility.

There’s a difference between challenging a government and undermining the state. PTI often blurs that line, dressing up power struggles as noble fights for justice. And the problem with doing it from outside the country is that it hands ready-made talking points to those who already doubt Pakistan. Investors, foreign governments, international media, they lap this up. They don’t care about your internal party struggles. All they hear is chaos and weakness.

True courage isn’t tweeting fiery slogans from abroad. It’s building institutions, protecting sovereignty, and keeping disputes within the national framework. Pakistan already has enough on its plate, economic crisis, security issues, and external pressure. To turn domestic politics into an international spectacle is like airing your family’s ugliest fights in front of neighbours who never wished you well to begin with.

What makes it worse is dragging judges into this theatre. Courts are supposed to serve the law, not be used as pawns in political battles. When PTI claps for judges who side with them but condemns others as puppets, it’s not about principles, it’s about convenience. That hypocrisy doesn’t strengthen the judiciary, it erodes it. And people aren’t naive enough to miss that double standard.

The applause PTI gets abroad might feel validating, but it’s empty. Diaspora supporters can cheer all they want, but they don’t live with the consequences. The inflation, the currency crisis, the global mistrust, it’s the people back home who pay for the instability. For those living in Pakistan, foreign applause doesn’t buy bread or create jobs.

Criticism of the government is fine. In fact, it’s necessary in any functioning democracy. But there’s a difference between constructive criticism and setting fire to the house just because you don’t like who’s living in it. PTI isn’t unique in playing this game, but right now it’s the loudest voice doing it. And when politics abroad crosses into undermining national unity, it’s no longer resistance. It starts to look like betrayal.

Overseas Pakistanis can play a powerful role if they focus on what helps: lobbying for fair trade, building goodwill, raising funds for development projects. That strengthens the country. Amplifying the idea that Pakistan’s institutions are rotten beyond repair does the opposite.

Politics is supposed to be about serving the nation, not weakening it for short-term wins. If PTI truly wants to claim the moral high ground of courage, then it needs to ask itself whether it’s defending Pakistan or just defending its own narrative. Real bravery is putting the country first, even if it means stepping back from applause abroad.