Resisting Terrorism: Darra Hassan Zai’s Stand Against Extremist Coercion – OpEd

By Ahmad Khan

The recent clash in the terrain of Orakzai had a far-reaching impact even outside the boundaries of the area. The residents of Darra Hassan Zai, under the leadership of Mir Shah, were quite firm against a ruthless group of terrorists- Syed Nawaz, Qari Wajid, and his minions.

This was not a gun battle only, but a turning point in the war Pakistani fight against extremism and terrorism. The terrorists who were demanding extortion wanted to use the local population in their selfish criminal interests. What followed, however, was a strong opposition by the villagers, which was aided by the timely arrival of the security forces of Pakistan. Combined, they made it quite clear and resounding that terrorism in whatever manifestation it represents will never be permitted to flourish. Later, the Mushti tribe of the area held a Jirga and rejected any form of approval against these extortionists.

Extrortion demand in Darra Hassan Zai is not a singular event but rather a troubling sign of the escalating terrorism issue, which still haunts Pakistan. The nation has long been the victim of numerous terrorist groups, all of which want to bring their twisted visions to the innocent citizens. These organizations usually work in the guise of religion, and they use Islam to hoodwink their violent intentions. Their deeds twist the tranquil rule of the religion and make a compassionate and tolerant religion a terror and coercion weapon.

In this specific example, the terrorists, who were headed by Syed Nawaz and Qari Wajid, wanted to extort extortion from the villagers of Darra Hassan Zai. But the neighboring community, headed by Mir Shah, did not get scared. They did not accept the terrorists, who were against yielding to their illegal and forceful methods. In retaliation, the terrorists went to the house of Mir Shah, surrounded them, and fired at them, hoping to bring the villagers to their knees. However, the villagers, who were determined and rebellious, retaliated, and it was an indication that they could not accept terrorism in whatever shape it was.

This act of resistance was not merely a case of self-defense- it was a deep-rooted denial of the violent and coercive approaches by the terrorists. The villagers were resolute when it came to individuals who tried to use their religion as a means to earn money at the expense of others, and they made it clear that they could not be manipulated by fear. What ensued was the quick and efficient countering of the security forces of Pakistan. They were fast to counter the terrorists, and they made sure that the people of the village were secure and the threat was contained.

This experience is a wake-up call to the reality of the increasingly difficult task Pakistan is confronted with to eliminate terrorism. These organizations that pose as protectors of religion have turned into a plague to the nation. They also use religion as an excuse to pursue their own criminal agenda to mask their violent actions on the pretext of Islam. However, their true intentions are evident; they want power, control, and wealth all at the cost of innocent lives.

The terrorists who attempted to exert their will over Darra Hassan Zai are not the only ones to exploit religion. They are the successors of a long line of terrorists who have distorted the principles of Islam to authorize their violent and criminal activities. Such terrorists do not really understand the religion they purport to be actually promoting. Islam is basically a religion of peace, love, and justice.

They also act in a manner that not only contradicts the values of Islam but also propagates Islamophobia in the global society. By relating terrorist activities to religion, terrorists make the religion appear dirty to the world. The global view of Islam is misconstrued, and the innocent are made to suffer because of crimes that a few have committed. This is the reason why it is very important to reveal the real character of such terrorists- who they are and what they represent. They do not protect the faith, but are criminals who want to obtain power and control with the help of violence.

The people of Darra Hassan Zai have demonstrated that they are not going to sit back and watch these terrorists dictate their terms to them. They were able to disregard the requirements of the terrorists, resist them when their homes were at risk, and win. This triumph was not only a big one to the people of Darra Hassan Zai, but to the entire Pakistani people, who are against extremism and terrorism. It was a lesson that the might of the people, collectively struggling against it, is greater than the might of those who aim at demolishing peace.

Nevertheless, though the citizens of Darra Hassan Zai have proved to be amazingly courageous, there is still a long way to go in the war against terrorism. Pakistan has terrorism groups that are still active and carrying out terror and intimidation to advance their cause. However, the defeat of these terrorists in Darra Hassan Zai is a strong message that terrorism shall not be allowed, and those who want to terrorize the people of Pakistan shall face opposition not only by the citizens of the country but also by the government.

The war on terrorism, however, cannot be won solely through warfare but requires a combined effort by all layers of society. The citizens of Darra Hassan Zai, by their bravery and inertia, have demonstrated that common citizens are key factors in fighting terror. All Pakistanis should emulate them in terms of their refusal to yield to the demands of the terrorists and to bow down to fear. Pakistani people should not relent in the war against terrorism and should not accept the misleading ideologies that they want to instill in them, and should be united with the objective of peace and security.

The resistance against the terrorists in Darra Hassan Zai is good, yet it is just a fight in a prolonged war against terrorism. The real image of terrorism has been revealed, and Pakistan needs to demonstrate that the strength of unity, valor, and justice will always be superior to fear, violence, and coercion.