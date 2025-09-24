Slicing The Sky: Russia’s Grey-Zone Gambit Against NATO – Analysis

By Scott N. Romaniuk and László Csicsmann

Russia’s Airspace Gambit

Russian incursions into NATO airspace are neither random nor accidental—they are deliberate, calculated manoeuvres within a broader strategy of salami slicing.

Each flight, drone sortie, or radar probe serves multiple purposes: testing NATO’s political and military resolve, exposing fissures within the alliance, and incrementally reshaping Europe’s security landscape in Moscow’s favour. By staying below the threshold of war, Russia advances strategic objectives while minimising the risk of a coordinated or forceful Western response.

Airspace violations form a key component of Moscow’s broader hybrid warfare strategy, which also encompasses maritime harassment, cyber operations, and disinformation campaigns. The aerial domain is especially potent: highly visible, fast-moving, and capable of provoking immediate military responses. Russian aircraft routinely enter or skirt the airspace of NATO states on Europe’s eastern flank—including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, and Romania—often with transponders off and without notifying civilian air traffic control. These incursions endanger civilian aviation, trigger costly scramble operations, and send a deliberate signal that NATO’s limits are being tested.

Each flight functions as both a probe and a pressure point—a low-cost, high-impact tool advancing Moscow’s objectives while forcing the alliance to confront the challenges of deterrence, cohesion, and credible response. China mirrors these tactics in the Indo-Pacific, applying similarly incremental, assertive actions across air, sea, and information domains. Together, Moscow and Beijing are reshaping the rules of strategic competition, demonstrating how sustained, deniable pressure can shift norms without triggering full-scale war.

Airspace as a Weapon: Low-Cost, High-Impact Pressure

The pattern is clear. In 2025, NATO members across Northern and Eastern Europe reported a surge in Russian incursions. Norway has faced multiple short violations over the Barents Sea and Finnmark region in recent years, with a notable increase in 2025. Whether navigational errors or deliberate provocations, the sudden rise in flights rattled Oslo. Norwegian defence officials emphasised a broader pattern: Russian aircraft regularly trigger NATO intercepts, strain resources, and probe alliance readiness.

Poland and Romania face similar pressure along NATO’s eastern flank. Russian drones and aircraft frequently cross their airspace, often in connection with ongoing operations in Ukraine. For example, on the night of September 9–10, more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, underscoring the persistent threat. Even brief incursions raise concerns about border security, civilian safety, and escalation risks. Estonia experienced a more severe breach when three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered its airspace over the Gulf of Finland for more than ten minutes. NATO jets from Italy, Finland, and Sweden scrambled in response. Tallinn condemned the violation as a serious breach of sovereignty, highlighting both the vulnerability of the northeastern flank and the importance of collective defence.

Moscow’s approach is deliberate and selective. Hungary, despite its proximity to Ukraine, reported no violations—suggesting Russia targets states perceived as resistant while avoiding specific members. Sweden’s response underscores NATO’s seriousness: since joining in March 2024, it has signalled it will defend its airspace ‘by force if necessary’, reflecting national resolve and alignment with NATO deterrence objectives. Collectively, these incidents show that Russian airspace violations are far more than nuisance flights—they are precision tools for signalling, testing alliance cohesion, and projecting power.

Small Moves, Big Gains: Russia’s Gradual Expansion

Airspace incursions are part of a broader pattern of incremental coercion. The 2014 annexation of Crimea provides the clearest example: so-called ‘little green men’—unmarked Russian troops—seized government buildings, a referendum was staged under military oversight, and Moscow claimed the territory—all within weeks. Western protests and sanctions failed to reverse the occupation, allowing Russia to permanently reshape the facts on the ground.

In Eastern Ukraine, Moscow replicated this model through covert military support to separatists, disinformation campaigns, and hybrid operations. Even after the 2022 full-scale invasion, incremental tactics remain central to Russia’s territorial strategy.

Maritime confrontations reflect the same playbook. In June 2021, Russia intercepted the British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender during a freedom-of-navigation patrol near Crimea, flying aircraft dangerously close and reportedly firing warning shots in an effort to challenge international norms and intimidate Western forces.

In the Arctic, Russia is reopening Soviet-era bases, militarising islands, and asserting control over the Northern Sea Route. These incremental moves—often framed as defensive or economic—shift the strategic balance and extend Moscow’s influence across increasingly strategic regions.

Ambiguity as Strategy: China’s Incremental Expansion

China applies similar incremental, deniable tactics in the South China Sea, East China Sea, and along the India–China Line of Actual Control. Beijing relies on low-intensity, ambiguous actions that steadily shift territorial and strategic realities without triggering war.

In the South China Sea, China militarised artificial islands in the Spratly and Paracel archipelagos using coast guard and maritime militia units. Presented as civilian or scientific projects, these actions nonetheless altered the regional military balance without a single shot fired. Along the India–China border, incremental incursions, road-building, and infrastructure projects steadily advanced Beijing’s claims, culminating in clashes such as the 2020 Galwan Valley incident.

Both Moscow and Beijing exploit slow democratic decision-making and the West’s legalistic approach to sovereignty. They operate in the grey zone, betting that fear of escalation will prevent decisive responses—and often, they have been correct.

Two Theatres, One Strategy: The Logic of Salami Slicing

Russian and Chinese salami slicing share the same underlying logic: both assume the liberal international order is weakening and that the West lacks unity or the appetite to respond decisively to incremental provocations. They exploit ambiguity, legal grey areas, and information campaigns to gradually normalise their actions and reshape the strategic environment.

Both powers employ assertive, multi-domain measures. Russia penetrates NATO airspace and conducts overt disinformation campaigns; China combines airspace incursions with maritime militias, coast guard provocations, and staged exercises. Despite differences in method or theatre, the result is identical: a cumulative shift in acceptable behaviour and systematic erosion of deterrence.

Crucially, these strategies reinforce one another. Observing each other, Moscow and Beijing validate the effectiveness of incremental, deniable aggression, creating a feedback loop that strengthens both operational logics. Weak or inconsistent responses in Europe embolden Chinese manoeuvres in the Indo-Pacific, while muted reactions in Asia encourage further Russian provocations in Europe. Their coordinated—but not formally allied—approach amplifies pressure on democratic alliances, complicating deterrence, and undermining global stability.

High-Leverage, Low-Cost Pressure

In the grey zone, small moves yield outsized effects. Each violation—whether airspace incursion, maritime harassment, cyber operation, or disinformation campaign—may seem minor in isolation. But cumulatively, they reshape the strategic environment, degrade deterrence, and normalise aggression. Over time, what was once considered unacceptable becomes tacitly tolerated, lowering the bar for further coercion.

NATO’s consensus-driven decision-making and political diversity complicate rapid, coordinated responses. States on the eastern flank—such as Poland and the Baltic countries—face immediate pressure and demand swift action, while more distant members often hesitate, creating uneven engagement. France has gone further, with President Emmanuel Macron rejecting calls to shoot down Russian aircraft, warning that such measures risk dangerous escalation.

This divergence underscores the alliance’s internal fault lines: while frontline states seek tougher deterrence, others prioritise restraint. Moscow and Beijing exploit this inertia and disunity, calibrating provocations to expand the zone of permissible behaviour without provoking unified countermeasures. Their multi-domain pressure—air, sea, cyber, and information—applies cumulative strain, maximising strategic leverage at minimal cost.

Mixed Messages, Bold Adversaries

President Trump’s call for NATO to ‘shoot down’ Russian planes exposes the dangerous gap between rhetoric and credible deterrence. The problem is not abstract. In March 2020, two Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), remaining in international airspace over the Beaufort Sea but flying as close as 50 nautical miles to the Alaskan coast, according to NORAD. They avoided US and Canadian sovereign airspace but demonstrated Moscow’s readiness to press right up to the line.

Such incidents were frequent throughout Trump’s presidency: Russian bombers and reconnaissance aircraft repeatedly approached Alaska’s ADIZ with little consequence. These manoeuvres, though technically lawful, were calculated tests of US resolve and exposed the limits of deterrence. Military capability alone does not deter; when red lines are vague or messaging inconsistent, adversaries read restraint as weakness. Moscow and Beijing have learned to exploit this gap, treating the absence of unified, credible responses as tacit permission to continue incremental provocations.

NATO’s Internal Fault Lines

NATO’s political and geographic diversity is both a strength and a vulnerability. Member states on Russia’s immediate borders or in close proximity—Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Sweden, Romania, and Hungary—face sustained pressure and require rapid-response capabilities. States farther afield, such as Canada, are less directly exposed, leading to uneven engagement across the alliance. Russia’s salami-slicing strategy exploits these differences, testing decision-making processes, exposing political fault lines, and highlighting divergent threat perceptions. Any disunity or hesitation weakens deterrence, creating low-cost opportunities for Moscow to push the boundaries of acceptable behaviour.

Reinforcing Deterrence in the Grey Zone Era

Russian and Chinese incremental actions function as strategic probes rather than mere nuisances. Traditional deterrence models encounter difficulties in the grey zone, where salami slicing exploits political pluralism and democratic constraints. Effective deterrence relies on the combination of political will, alliance cohesion, and credible signalling. Institutionalising transparent communication and rapid decision-making, along with clarifying thresholds and demonstrating collective resolve, contributes to strengthening deterrence. Enhancing posture across all theatres—including Europe’s northern and eastern flanks and the Arctic—appears critical for maintaining credible deterrence.

Closing the Gaps

Russia and China are redefining strategic competition through incremental, deniable aggression. Airspace incursions, maritime coercion, hybrid operations, and information manipulation exploit ambiguity and institutional inertia, gradually shifting the baseline of acceptable behaviour. By observing each other, Moscow and Beijing reinforce these strategies, creating a cross-regional feedback loop that challenges European and Indo-Pacific security alike.

NATO faces a stark choice: without coordinated, politically unified, multi-domain strategies, incremental aggression will continue to erode alliance credibility. Deterrence requires consistent messaging, clear red lines, and the political will to act decisively. Proactive adaptation—codifying thresholds, integrating intelligence, strengthening forward deployments, and crafting a unified narrative—is central to safeguarding the transatlantic order and global stability in an era where the line between peace and war is increasingly blurred.

