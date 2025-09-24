Sudan: Threats Against Christian Communities Grow As Conflict Deepens – OpEd

By Fernando Carvajal

As the devastating civil war in Sudan enters its third year, recent events once again raise concerns over the deteriorating conditions and crimes against civilians. The attack on the Pentecostal church in the El-Haj Yousif area of Khartoum on 8 July yet again reinforced the threats made by extremists against Sudanese minority religious groups. Christian Minority groups are increasingly “caught in the crossfire” within a harsher environment.

Sudan’s Christian population is estimated around 5.4 percent of its total population of about 50 million, composed of “Copts and Catholics [in] the majority [and] Protestants…a considerable minority.” The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (CIRF) reported “in April 2024 that more than 150 churches have been damaged since the war began in 2023.” ACT Alliance and Caritas Internationalis have highlighted how “an already fragile situation, spiraling into a severe humanitarian crisis” is exacerbated by indiscriminate targeting of minority groups like Christians. Open Doors’ World Watch List ranks Sudan as the world’s fifth country for persecutions of Christians.

Civilian hopes for reform and emergence of civilian and democratically-based government continue to collapse as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, revert to the Al Bashir era of empowering Islamic extremism. The integration of religious radicals affiliated with Muslim Brotherhood factions within the National Congress Party (NCP) and emerging jihadist factions goes beyond infantry units fighting against rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Islamists are present within both police and security forces. According to witness reports following the attack on the Pentecostal Church (built in 1990) in East Nile, Khartoum on 8 July, “vehicles belonging to police and Sudanese Armed Forces… were clearly marked and their presence allowed the perpetrators to act with impunity.” Khartoum-based Christian clerics warn of deteriorating conditions forcing Christians to turn to secret gatherings for worship and suppressive persecution that has prevented rebuilding of churches and related buildings since start of the civil war in 2023.

Military and Islamist alliance

The civil war has undoubtedly attenuated and dissolved Sudan’s constitutional order. Christian leaders in Khartoum have specifically highlighted the lack of constitutional protections afforded prior to the start of the civil war amid restrictions subsequently imposed by SAF soldiers since the re-capture of Khartoum in March, reversing the progress in religious freedom achieved since Al Bashir was deposed. The persecution of Christians has escalated over the past year, from Nuba mountains to Khartoum and Shamaliya also known as the Northern State which borders Egypt and Libya.

Attacks on Christian communities seem particularly increasing across areas held by SAF or where in conflict with rivals like Harakat Al-Sha’abia Li-Tahrir Al-Sudan-Al-Shamal (SPLM-N) is escalating. Soon after the war began, SAF “bombed and partially destroyed the Evangelical Church in Bahri, north of Khartoum” and a Presbyterian Evangelical Church in Gerief in April 2023. In December 2024, an airstrike by SAF on a church in Khartoum killed 11 persons as government forces took over Wad Madani, the capital of Sudan’s Gezira State. Across the Nuba Mountains, an area in southern Sudan contested by SAF and SPLM-N, civilians reported attackers “raping girls and taking boys to go and train them [as fighters],” In Shamaliya, another area now under SAF control, “mobs of extremists have also started harassing Christians,” according to witness reports. The blatant attacks on Christians coincide with a more prominent role played by “self-described ‘jihadi’” groups allied with SAF in pursuit of rival forces.

These ‘shadow brigades’ have “gained attention through its active role in battles” against their rivals. Most notably among these Islamist militia is Al Baraa Ibn Malik Brigade, led by Al-Misbah Abu Zaid Talha, Anas Omar, and Hudhayfah Istanbul among others. These field commanders are integrated within SAF, with personalities like Anas Omar are other “prominent figure(s) within the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP)” affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. Other elements include the “Sudan Shield Forces (SSF) in El Butana in eastern Sudan’s El Gedaref,” between Khartoum and Ethiopia, a group of Islamists that rejects UN-led peace efforts like the Juba Peace Agreement and aims to advance the interests of the Army-Islamist Movement alliance.

This nexus between SAF and Islamist militia not only marks “the return of Islamists from the Bashir era and the emboldening of extremist non-state actors amid growing impunity” that threaten minorities, but also a threat against international organizations and an obstacle to the peace process. The Al Bara’ ibn Malik Brigade allegedly attacked an ICRC convoy in 2023. Two people were killed, and seven were injured, including three ICRC staff members.” The Brigade is estimated at “20,000 strong and equipped with sophisticated weaponry” as the US accuses SAF and allies of using chemical weapons.

Both ACT Alliance and Caritas Internationalis have warned that as the crisis is ‘exacerbated by drastic global aid cuts,” prospects for peace seem farther away and harder to achieve. Such aid organizations “echo the Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference statement in calling for the primacy of human life, restraint and dialogue for peace,” pleading with rival factions to join peace talks and not repeat boycott of the Geneva, London and Addis Abba attempts to de-escalate conflict and violence against civilians.