Syrian President Outlines Reforms, Pledges National Renewal

By UN News

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa used his debut at the UN General Assembly’s annual debate to outline a forward-looking agenda of reform and rebuilding, promising balanced diplomacy, transitional justice, and inclusive representation as the country turns “the page of a wretched past.”

A year ago, Mr. Al-Sharaa was leader of a rebel group based in Syria’s northwest before leading a rapid military offensive in late 2024 which toppled the Assad regime in Damascus.

“From the very moment the former regime fell, we set out a clear strategic policy built upon three pillars – balanced diplomacy, security and stability, and economic development,” he said.

He pledged that Syria was now “rebuilding itself through establishing a new State, building institutions and laws that guarantee the rights of all without exception.”

Mr. Al-Sharaa said commissions had been created for transitional justice and to investigate the fate of missing persons, while work is underway toward electing a legislative council.

Civil and military institutions have been restructured, previous bureaucracy dissolved, and a “government of competence” established to strengthen participation.

He pointed to the full restoration of international relations, new regional and global partnerships – as evidenced by the partial lifting of sanctions.

“Major regional and international companies have already begun entering the Syrian market, contributing through investment and reconstruction,” he said, while calling for the lifting of all sanctions so they no longer “shackle the Syrian people.”

From turmoil to renewal

President Al-Sharaa portrayed Syria as a nation moving from turmoil to renewal, declaring: “A land of ancient civilisation and culture deserves to be a state of law. Protecting everyone, safeguarding rights, guaranteeing freedoms, and fostering life to flourish while turning the page of a wretched past.”

He also pledged accountability, noting that Syria had formed fact-finding commissions to investigate recent sectarian violence and made itself accessible to UN investigators.

“I guarantee to bring to justice everyone accountable and responsible for bloodshed,” he said.

At the same time, he denounced continuing Israeli strikes on Syrian territory as threats to regional stability and reiterated Damascus’ commitment to the 1974 disengagement of forces agreement.

“We are committed to dialogue,” he said, calling on the international community to support Syria in the face of attacks.

“In continuation of the Syrian story, I declare before you today the triumph of truth over falsehood,” he told delegates.

“Truth has come, and falsehood has perished. Syria is reclaiming its rightful place among the nations of the world.”