US Sanctions Indian Nationals And Online Pharmacy For Supplying Counterfeit Fentanyl-Laden Pills

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Wednesday two Indian nationals, Sadiq Abbas Habib Sayyed and Khizar Mohammad Iqbal Shaikh, for their role in collectively supplying hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills filled with fentanyl and other illicit drugs to victims across the United States. OFAC is also designating one India-based online pharmacy for its role in these criminal operations.

“Too many families have been torn apart by fentanyl. Today, we are acting to hold accountable those who profit from this poison,” said Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley. “Treasury will continue to advance President Trump’s commitment to Make America Fentanyl Free by targeting drug traffickers.”

Fentanyl has been the primary driver of the synthetic opioid crisis, which is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. Opioid overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. Under the U.S.-India Drug Policy Framework, the United States and India continue to work together to fight the devastating impact of illicit drugs and to put an end to the global drug threat by combating drug trafficking, improving public health, and strengthening global supply chains.

Wednesday’s action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059, which targets the international proliferation of illicit drugs and their means of production. Today’s action was coordinated with the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

In the last few years, online suppliers of controlled substances, including from India, have contributed to the fentanyl crisis by supplying illicit fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, as well as related precursor chemicals, to the United States. Separately, Mexican cartels acquire precursor chemicals from these online suppliers for use in their clandestine fentanyl laboratories.

Today’s action spotlights the role of illegal online pharmacies, some of which are based in India, that are responsible for supplying counterfeit pills to individuals worldwide, including U.S. consumers. These pills frequently resemble brand name and generic medication. U.S. consumers, believing they are purchasing from legitimate pharmacies, fall victim to the dangerous operations of these deceptive pharmacies. Instead of delivering the safe products they are marketing to buyers, these illegal online pharmacies work with drug traffickers to fulfill orders with counterfeit pills, which are often laced with illicit synthetic drugs.

On October 4, 2024, the DEA issued a warning about the dangers of online pharmacies, stating it has seen an increase in illegal online pharmacies selling and shipping counterfeit pills made with fentanyl and methamphetamine to unsuspecting customers in the United States who believe they are purchasing real pharmaceutical drugs such as Oxycodone, Adderall, Xanax, and other drugs from legitimate pharmacies.

Based in India, Sadiq Abbas Habib Sayyed (Sayyed) and Khizar Mohammed Iqbal Shaikh (Shaikh) worked with Dominican Republic- and U.S.-based narcotics traffickers to sell counterfeit pills to Americans. Sayyed and Shaikh marketed and sold these pills as discounted, legitimate pharmaceutical products, which were instead filled with illicit drugs like fentanyl, a fentanyl analogue, and methamphetamine. Both Sayyed and Shaikh have used encrypted messaging platforms to conduct their illegal business and market their product to victims. Sayyed and Shaikh were previously indicted in September 2024 on narcotics-related charges by a federal grand jury sitting in the Southern District of New York.

In addition, Shaikh is the owner of KS International Traders (a.k.a. “KS Pharmacy”), a purported online pharmacy used in furtherance of Shaikh’s criminal activities. Even after being exposed for his criminal activity in in DOJ’s 2024 indictment, Shaikh continues to operate KS International Traders.