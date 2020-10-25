Albania: Elections Amid Crime And Ingrained Constitutional Crisis – OpEd

By Peter Tase

The Republic of Albania, one of the poorest nations in Europe, has earned an infamous reputation for its corrupt and wealthy political elite. Edi Rama’s Government has harnessed a sophisticated network of marijuana plantations nationwide and concocted a regional drug trade that is contributing to a growing number of assassinations among members of various drug cartels and the number of collateral damage among relatives of drug kingpins in UK and other parts of Europe, has skyrocketed in Albania’s major cities. [1]

The growth of innocent victims has exponentially grown in the last seven years. The killing of Niko Goro, a real estate developer, and the attempted assassination of Andon Dhima, another businessman, (caught on surveillance camera), are a genuine testimony of Albania’s current situation, a country that is ruined by organized crime and most of its rural ranches are controlled by drug lords. [2]

Tirana is also suffering from a terrible decades’ long brain drain and is faced with a scandalous demographic crisis, its youngest generation is leaving the country in search for better opportunities in the streets of Western Europe; in 2018, over 52 percent of Albanians within the ages of 18 through 40 aspired to leave their homeland. In Albania we have an increase of desire to immigrate among its young population, when compared to an identical study conducted in 2007. [3] Meanwhile Albania’s visionary president Ilir Meta and sole defender of the national constitution has called for many years upon the Executive Branch to tackle the ongoing population hemorrhage and emigration of young professionals, as the crisis that has succumbed the entire nation into its knees. [4]

However, Prime Minister Edi Rama and his corrupt technocrats, supported by EU Ambassador Luigi Soreca, a protégé of George Soros, (according to various newspapers in Europe), continues to ignore the legitimate calls of Albania’s head of state. President Ilir Meta has legitimately expressed a profound concern on the current socio-economic situation in Albania, unfortunately his statements have been grossly ignored by Brussels with respect to pressuring Edi Rama to combat organized crime, even though President Charles Michel’s club and EU leadership have postponed EU-Albanian accession talks for the very same reasons that are clearly conveyed by Albania’s President (over the past two years), including the eroding democratic institutions, reports of organized crime permeating inside Rama’s government and rampant economic stagnation. [5]

While legitimately defending the national constitution and institutional independence President Ilir Meta has stated that “Albania risks becoming once again the North Korea of Europe,” and actions led by Edi Rama are simply undermining the country’s path to European Union accession. It is disturbing to observe that European Union representatives are cognizant of Albania’s constitutional crisis, institutional recklessness, and nonetheless they remain silent and complicit with Edi Rama’s underhand tactics.

According to local political scientists, Edi Rama has “usurped every independent institution” and become a “one-party regime.” Tirana has not had a constitutional court for more than three years, and yet the European Council remains silent and has dramatically failed to bring Rama’s government on the right track of action. Furthermore, Edi Rama and his ruling majority have undermined the implementation of Albania’s justice reform. Tirana’s war against corruption is a total fiasco as a result of handicapping the nation without a constitutional court for over three years.

The European Council must know that President Meta is the sole constitutional figure that is safeguarding Albania’s healthy democratic tenets and he has historically shown a rare coherence and leadership in bringing Tirana ever closer to Brussels with real actions, dynamic presidential diplomacy and a convincing statecraft.

Albania is scheduled to hold its next parliamentary elections on April 25, 2021 and Edi Rama is expected to conduct a massive elections’ fraud nationwide to secure his third term in office with his cronies, at a suitable time when his European partners in crime – although repeatedly warned – have a proclivity to support Rama’s status-quo at the detriment of Albania’s democratic standards and institutional autonomy. [6]

As a Balkan country the size of Maryland, Albania’s agrarian society with an underdeveloped and grey economy, over the last three decades has missed a number of opportunities that could have sparked Tirana’s industrial ambitions and secured a constant economic growth. As the world is facing new disruptive forces and the European Union institutions are constantly evolving, Edi Rama and his team of advisers are extremely slow to adapt accordingly — Albania’s PM appears to be only focused on how to boost his political future and secure personal wealth, while his country is rotting in poverty and organized crime operates freely in the streets of Tirana.

As the Albanian people are victims of rising income inequality that is delaying their full European Integration aspirations, progressive dreams and dimming their hopes; the April 25 elections are a fundamental milestone for the country’s institutional democracy. As such, European Union institutions have a few months of leeway to perform to either promote Albania’s healthy institutions or continue to preserve Rama’s autocracy. Tirana’s poorest levels of performance must serve as an alarming bell as Brussels struggles to openly support President Meta’s initiatives and the European Union Institutions must not shy away from addressing all pending priorities in the Balkans.

References and Sources:

[1] “Artan Hoxha drops the ‘bomb’, shows what lies behind the flourishing of cannabis plots in Albania: A speech by Rama on May 9 this year made …”, October 5th, 2020.

https://sot.com.al/english/aktualitet/artan-hoxha-leshon-bomben-tregon-cfare-qendron-pas-lulezimit-te-parce

“Journalist Publishes Huge Drug Plantations in North Albania,” October 3rd, 2020. https://albaniandailynews.com/news/journalists-publish-drugs-plantations-in-north-albania-1-1

“DEALING IN DEATH The inside story of how brutal Albanian gangs rose from the UK’s premier sex traffickers to kingpin cocaine dealers”, July 15th, 2019. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9328852/albanian-gang-uk-sex-traffickers-cocaine-dealers/

“Kings of cocaine: how the Albanian mafia seized control of the UK drugs trade,” January 13, 2019.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/13/kings-of-cocaine-albanian-mafia-uk-drugs-crime

“Arrestohen në Shijak pas rrëmbimit në Kamëz 2 të dyshuar! Ende asnjë gjurmë nga pengu…Kamerat e fiksuan tek kompleksi ‘Golden’! Në kërkim Altin Hajri,” January 28th, 2020.

https://shqiptarja.com/lajm/i-vellai-trafikant-nuk-dorezoi-16-kg-kokaine-zbulohet-pse-u-mor-peng-jan-prenga-ne-kamez

“Albanian police releases statement on suspected murder-abduction case of Jak Prenga,” January 30th, 2020. https://top-channel.tv/english/albanian-police-releases-statement-on-suspected-murder-abduction-case-of-jak-prenga/



[2] “VIDEO/Tentuan të vrasin biznesmenin Andon Dhima/ Arrestohen 2 autorët dhe bashkëpunëtorët, me precedent të theksuar kriminal! Me maska e uniformë RENEA,” October 21st, 2020. https://shqiptarja.com/lajm/tentatuan-te-vrasin-biznesmenin-andon-dhima-dhima-arrestohen-2-autoret-dhe-bashkepunetoret-me-precedent-te-theksuar-kriminal

“Artan Hoxha në magazinën me drogë: Prodhimi i ri për eksport është gati, prandaj jemi konkurent në BE (VIDEO),” November 30th, 2016. https://www.newsbomb.al/artan-hoxha-ne-magazinen-me-droge-prodhimi-i-ri-per-eksport-eshte-gati-prandaj-jemi-konkurent-ne-be-video-61159

“Zhdukja e tre të rinjve në Malësinë e Madhe, Artan Hoxha jep detaje,” October 5th, 2020. https://www.gazetaexpress.com/zhdukja-e-tre-te-rinjve-ne-malesine-e-madhe-artan-hoxha-jep-detaje/

[3] “Jo vetëm të papunët, nga Shqipëria po largohen edhe ata me rroga mbi 1000 euro (TABELA),” October 30th, 2018. https://shqiptarja.com/lajm/jo-vetem-te-papunet-nga-shqiperia-po-largohen-edhe-ata-me-rroga-mbi-1000-euro-tabela



[4] ““285 mijë të rinj planifikojnë të ikin”, reagon Meta: Reflektim urgjent, ndalim shpopullimit të vendit,” September 27th, 2019. https://gazetaimpakt.com/285-mije-te-rinj-planifikojne-te-ikin-reagon-meta-reflektim-urgjent-ndalim-shpopullimit-te-vendit/

[5] “Deputetë të lidhur me mafian ruse, krimin e organizuar dhe trafikun e drogës,” September 12th, 2015. https://www.botasot.info/shqiperia/452614/deputete-te-lidhur-me-mafian-ruse-krimin-e-organizuar-dhe-trafikun-e-droges/

“Apeli i Krimeve të Rënda liron nga qelia dy ish deputetët socialist,” November 15, 2018. https://www.reporter.al/apeli-i-krimeve-te-renda-liron-nga-qelia-dy-ish-deputetet-socialist/

[6] “Albania Changes Election Rules in Defiance of EU Recommendations,” July 30th, 2020. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-30/albania-changes-election-rules-in-defiance-of-eu-recommendations