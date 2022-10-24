ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
1 Business Middle East South and Central Asia World News 

Pakistan PM Arrives In Riyadh Ahead Of FII Forum

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh on Monday ahead of the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative.

Advertisement

He was received at King Khalid International Airport by the deputy governor of Riyadh region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom Ameer Khurram Rathore.

Earlier, Sharif tweeted that he was travelling to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and would attend the FII conference.

“The present state of the global economy needs new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths,” Sharif wrote on Twitter.

“There are serious concerns about the threat of global recession hitting the economies. The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on developing countries. High time the world explored solutions to the deepening challenges through candid dialogue,” he added.

Advertisement

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.