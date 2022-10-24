Pakistan PM Arrives In Riyadh Ahead Of FII Forum

By Arab News

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh on Monday ahead of the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative.

He was received at King Khalid International Airport by the deputy governor of Riyadh region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom Ameer Khurram Rathore.

Earlier, Sharif tweeted that he was travelling to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and would attend the FII conference.

“The present state of the global economy needs new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths,” Sharif wrote on Twitter.

“There are serious concerns about the threat of global recession hitting the economies. The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on developing countries. High time the world explored solutions to the deepening challenges through candid dialogue,” he added.