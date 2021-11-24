Iran And Taliban To Hold Talks On Railroad Project

By Tasnim News Agency

An Iranian delegation will travel to Afghanistan’s Herat next week for talks with the Taliban about the completion of a new phase of the railroad connecting the two neighbors.

Head of the foreign relations of Herat Province, Maulvi Sher Ahmad Ammar, has announced that the Iranian delegation will visit the province next week for talks about various topics, including the railroad that links Iran to Afghanistan.

He said the Iranian and Afghan officials are going to hold talks about new train stations and the problems with the third phase of the railroad between the two countries.

According to Ammar, negotiations have been held with a company to work on the fourth phase of the railroad between Khaf in Iran and Herat in Afghanistan.

The new phase is supposed to connect the Rozanak train station in Afghanistan’s Ghoryan district to an industrial complex in Herat.

Last month, delegations from Iran and the Taliban held extensive talks in Kabul and reached agreements on various subjects.