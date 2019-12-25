ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 World News 

IRGC Rejects Rumors About Top Commander Being Killed By Israeli Missile In Syria

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) General Ramezan Sharif dismissed as a lie recent rumors that Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh has been killed in an Israeli missile attack on Syria.

“As has been repeatedly stated, the enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation pursue their empty dreams and evil ambitions in falsehood and rampant propaganda through spreading false and baseless news,” General Sharif said in a statement on Monday night.

“Commander Hajizadeh is in full health and carrying out his missions,” the IRGC spokesman added.

He further said “the public opinion’s inattention” to such rumors proves that the enemies’ moves to spread lies have become “threadbare”. 

In a recent report, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that probably three people of Iranian nationality were killed in an Israeli missile attack on Sunday night that hit the suburb of Aqraba and the nearby Sayyida Zeinab neighborhood.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes and missile attacks in Syria against the positions of pro-Syrian forces.

Since the outbreak of war and foreign militancy in Syria in 2011, Iran has stood by the Syrian government and supported its people against terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIS or ISIL).

Over the past years, the Syrian army has managed to liberate many of the areas occupied by terrorists and has begun the reconstruction process



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.