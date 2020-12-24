Zarif Blasts Trump For Blaming Rocket Attacks On Iran

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at US President Donald Trump for accusing Iran of being behind the recent rocket attacks on the American embassy in Baghdad.

“Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won’t divert attention from catastrophic failures at home,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

The tweet also incorporated a photo showing Trump’s old tweets back in 2011, saying, “Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected”.

Another tweet by Trump in 2012 said, “I always said @BarackObama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election”.

Late on Sunday, Iraqi officials announced that at least three Katyusha rockets had landed within Baghdad’s Green Zone. The rockets landed close to the US diplomatic mission, causing sirens blaring within the compound without any casualties apart from some material damage.

Trump warned Iran on Wednesday that he would hold it accountable “if one American is killed” in rocket attacks in Iraq.

In a Twitter post that came after a meeting with senior officials at the White House, Trump claimed that Iran was behind rocket attacks on the American Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday. “Some friendly health advice to Iran,” Trump tweeted. “If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”