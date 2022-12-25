ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, December 25, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Censorship Oppression Silence Victim Graffiti Free Speech
1 Europe Opinion 

Moscow Waging War Not Only Against Ukraine But Against Russian People And Their Media – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Not surprisingly, Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine has attracted more attention, but the regime’s aggression against its own population and their media should not be ignored, not only because it is related to Putin’s war against Ukraine but also because it is transforming Russia in the direction of totalitarianism.

Having launched a full-scale war against Ukraine, the OVD-Info service says, “the Russian powers significantly increased internal repressions against oppositionally inclined citizens and independent media” (data.ovdinfo.org/repressii-v-rossii-v-2022-godu and   meduza.io/feature/2022/12/23/v-2022-godu-kreml-ne-tolko-vtorgsya-v-ukrainu-no-i-ustroil-masshtabnye-politicheskie-repressii-v-rossii).

The data OVD-Info provides in its annual report are devastating: more than 20,000 citizens wer detained for political reasons, 378 criminal cases were launched on that basis, and more than 210,000 websites were blocked, part of a larger effort to intimidate or close media outlets that deviated from the Kremlin line.

Between January 1 and December 14, 20,467 people were detained on political charges, 19,478 of whom after the February 24 announcement of the expanded invasion of Ukraine. Half or more of those identified by name were women, a significant increase from the 25 to 31 percent in the 2021 Navalny demonstrations.

Meanwhile, between January 1 and December 16, the authorities blocked 210,450 internet sites, many for publishing materials at odds with official reporting or for using the word “war” to describe what the authorities insisted could only be categorized as “the special military operation.”

Over the course of the year, almost all independent Russia media were closed, blocked or subject to administrative pressure. Ninety journalists were declared “foreign agents,” and after February 24, more than 500 Russian journalists felt compelled to emigrate in order to do their work and avoid arrest.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *