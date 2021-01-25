Iran Seeks To Boost Ties With China

By Eurasia Review

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu discussed ways for closer cooperation between Tehran and Beijing in various fields, reports Iran’s IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency.

According to Tasnim, in a video conference on Monday morning Qalibaf and Li explored avenues for the enhancement of cooperation between Iran and China, particularly the parliamentary ties, and discussed the prospect of the regional and international developments.

“The friendly relations between Tehran and Beijing have not been and would not be influenced by the ties with other countries and international conditions, but will go ahead in all fields on the basis of cooperation and common interests,” Qalibaf said in the webinar, reported Tasnim.

Qalibaf also praised China’s rejection of the sanctions against the Iranian nation, saying the strategically significant relations between Iran and China are not affected by developments in other states, the Iranian news agency said.

For his part, the senior Chinese official said his country’s leadership believes that the friendly relations with Iran derive from a historic background of mutual cooperation in hard times and unwavering mutual support, Tasnim reported, adding that the government and National People’s Congress of China condemn the US’ sanctions against other nations and reassert their commitment to and support for international agreements, Li added.