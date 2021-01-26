Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince MBS Sparks Twitter Fashion Frenzy Over Luxury Jacket

By Arab News

Twitter users are clearly feeling the cold. A cohort of fashion lovers on the social media platform have gone wild over a quilted gilet worn by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while chairing Sunday’s board meeting of the Public Investment Fund.

The prince showed off a $6,551 casual sleeveless vest by UK luxury cashmere brand Franck Namani.

The stylish royal opted for the “Tobacco/Emeraude” color combination from the label’s Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection, which features a camel-brown outer juxtaposed with a bright teal-hued lining and delicate teal piping on the collar.

It is reported that many royal fans began searching for the vest online, only to be disappointed by the ultra-exclusive fashion brand’s website as it requires registration and a password to enter.

But not to be outdone, fans soon found the traditional headwear or “shemagh” worn by the crown prince, with one account tweeting that it was a Kashmiri Shahtoosh shawl that costs $746 (2,800 SAR).

It’s not the first time the Saudi crown prince has sparked a style storm online.

In 2019, he was photographed attending the Formula E races in Riyadh and for the occasion donned a navy-colored Barbour jacket worn over a crisp white thobe that immediately sent the internet into overdrive.

The outerwear item by British heritage brand Barbour sparked its own Arabic hashtag on Twitter — that translated to “Crown Prince’s jacket”— with many taking to the social media platform to admire the look.