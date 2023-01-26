Secretary General Welcomes Israeli President To NATO Headquarters

By Eurasia Review

On Thursday (26 January 2023) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog to NATO Headquarters. For the first time, a President of Israel addressed NATO Allies in the North Atlantic Council, demonstrating the deepening partnership between the Alliance and the State of Israel.

The Secretary General highlighted NATO and Israel’s close and long standing partnership, noting that strengthened cooperation was planned in areas such as climate change, innovation, and new technologies.

Speaking about Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, the Secretary General underlined the help that NATO Allies and partners were providing for Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defence.

Mr Stoltenberg emphasised the growing cooperation between Russia and authoritarian states such as Iran, China and North Korea and noted that it is more important than ever to stand up for freedom and democracy. He said “Iran is delivering military support to Russia. Including drones that are used to attack civilian infrastructure, homes and hospitals in Ukraine. In return, Russia is stepping up its support to Iran.”

The Secretary General also said that NATO will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January “to remember the unspeakable horror of the millions who suffered and died during World War Two. We will never forget them.”

NATO and Israel have worked together for almost 30 years, cooperating in domains such as science and technology, counter terrorism, civil preparedness, countering weapons of mass destruction and women, peace and security. Over the last year cooperation has grown, with NATO welcoming Israel’s intention to strengthen the naval interoperability by recognising Israel as a partner for NATO’s Operation Sea Guardian, and Israel’s Defence Force military medical academy now serving as a unique asset for NATO’s Partnership Training and Education Centres community.