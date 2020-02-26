Iranian Naval Fleet Docks In Indonesia

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Navy’s 66th flotilla of warships docked in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta as part of efforts to boost military relations between the two countries.

According to the Iranian Navy’s public relations office, the commander of the Navy’s 66th flotilla of warships, Captain Ehsan Nasiri, said the combat and training fleet berthed in Jakarta after 25 days of sailing and raising the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international waters.

He farther said that the fleet is slated to stay in Jakarta for three days, during which the forces will meet with senior military commanders of Indonesia.

The Iranian fleet also plans to participate in some sports competitions with the Indonesian Navy’s personnel.

Last month, the training flotilla had departed from the southern port city of Bandar Abbas for the high seas.

In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.

In line with international efforts to combat piracy, the Iranian Navy has also been conducting anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden to safeguard the vessels involved in maritime trade, especially ships and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran.

