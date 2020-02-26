Will Alexandar Vučić’s Presidency Explode? Botched Agent Running, Corruption Allegations Imperil Putin’s Balkan Ally – Analysis

By Published by the Foreign Policy Research Institute

By John R. Haines*

(FPRI) — “In this pressure cooker, in which the sour broth of our current history boils, the current government has not even left a safety valve open to reduce the growing pressure. That’s why an explosion is the logical progression of events, after which it will be difficult to pick up the pieces of what used to be our country.” [1] — NIN [2] December 2019

“I don’t care about the world stage. I care about Serbia and the Balkans. Period.” [3] — Alexandar Vučić

It is no small irony that a Belgrade brewpub named the “Black Sheep” should be the site of an artless Russian intelligence operation, the exposure of which, at one and the same time, reinforced Alexandar Vučić’s image as a Putin stalwart in the Balkans, and evinced that not-so-covert Russian intelligence operations are afoot across Europe. The former is hardly a revelation—BALK’s Silvester Varga quipped about Vučić’s undoubted determination that “not even a herd of black sheep” will disrupt Serbian-Russian relation. But if Sinisa Ljepojevic is correct that the “battle for the Balkans”—to eliminate Russian influence in Serbia—is “intensifying,”[4] it is puzzling why Russia would jeopardized Vučić’s tenuous political standing with a low-grade agent running operation of dubious value.

European NATO members certainly are not strangers to Russian intelligence operations on their territory: witness a December 2019 Le Monde report about a fifteen-person special unit of Russian military intelligence (GRU) found to have been operating a logistics base in eastern France’s Haute-Savoie region since at least late 2018 or early 2019.[5] The GRU “has become an instrument of [Russian] foreign policy”[6] implicated in destabilization operations in Crimea and Moldova, a failed coup in Montenegro, and interference in the Catalonia independence referendum, among other active measures (aktivnye meropriyatiya) in the Balkans and the Black Sea littoral.

That said, Andrzej Łomanowski argues, “The GRU’s successes in Crimea became the cause of later failures.”[7] Poor tradecraft has exposed GRU operations outside the perimeter of traditional military intelligence, such as the nerve agent poisonings of Sergei Skripal and Emilian Gebrev.[8] GRU personnel have been unveiled by sloppy security practices: using routine automobile registration records, Bellingcat[9] identified 300 GRU officers by name, all of whom (for tax avoidance) registered personal vehicles at their workplace, Komsomolsky Prospekt 20, which is the Moscow address of the GRU’s cyber warfare Unit 26165.[10] Bungles like these no doubt animate “Putin’s increasing coldness toward military spies.”[11]

What Grzegorz Kuczyński called “Putin’s spies’ bad luck streak”[12] (Zła passa szpiegów Putina) has enmeshed Serbian President Alexandar Vučić in unwelcomed political controversy. Nominally neutral but traditionally aligned with Russia, Serbia is congenial ground for Russian intelligence operations in the Balkans. Those operations usually target Serbia’s neighbors—especially Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia—in pursuit of Russian aspirations of a Balkan “ribbon”[13] of militarily neutral (read: non-NATO) countries.

The Case of a Mysterious Video: Who Produced It and To What End?

GRU operations rarely target Serbia overtly. On 17 November 2019, however, a video posted on a YouTube account belonging to “Kdjuey Lskduf” with this message under the title “Russian Intelligence Officer Meeting Serbian Spy—Watch This”[14]:

Russian spies are corrupting Serbia. This is video of the Russian military main intelligence directorate (GRU) officer Colonel Georgy Viktorovich Kleban paying his Serbian agent who is senior Serbian official. Kleban works in Russian Embassy in Belgrade. This is what the Russians do to us.[15] [sic]

That same day, “Kdjuey” created a new Twitter account and tweeted a link to the YouTube video[16], followed by tweets stating, “What will @avucic do about this?”[17] and “This is what the Russians do to us, there [sic] ‘friends’.”[18] After three more tweets tagging mostly Balkan news portals, “Kdjuey” went silent.

Screenshot from video

Later that same day, Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian journalist writing for Bellingcat (one of the portals “Kdjuey” tagged in his final tweet) also began tweeting about the video.[19] The first media portal to pick up the story was the United States government-funded RFE/RL, something that fed a narrative (mostly in Serbian and Russian language commentaries) that a Western intelligence agency made the video, then waited nearly a year before posting it to YouTube.[20]

What the video shows is not in dispute: an individual identified as a GRU officer, Georgiy Kleban, hands a shopping bag to another individual identified only by the initials “Z.K.”

While “Z.K.” has so far not been named in open sources, the Serbian tabloid Pravda teased readers, “We know who’s on the video, but . . .”[21]

Kleban was an assistant military attaché in Belgrade from 2016 until June 2019 according to the Serbian Foreign Affairs Ministry, which reputedly declared him persona non grata and forced him to leave the country.

“Lieutenant Colonel Kleban” (Credit: Serbian Defense Ministry)

He is identified as “Lieutenant Colonel Kleban” in an October 2017 Serbian Defense Ministry press release, and appeared in an accompanying photograph (wearing the blue uniform, on the right).[22]

The incident occurred almost a year earlier, on 24 December 2018. The location is easily identified: after Kleban hands the shopping bag to “Z.K.”, both are seen entering the Brewpub Crna Ovca (“Black Sheep Brewpub”) located in Belgrade’s Zenum neighborhood.

“Z.K.” is seen later in the video sitting in a parked automobile, where he removes a liquor bottle from the bag along with an envelop containing cash, which he proceeds to count.[23]

Serbian intelligence (BIA) confirmed the video’s authenticity within a few days.[24] Analytics chief Relja Željski announced that the BIA “established unequivocally”[25] (nedvosmisleno ustanovljeno) the identity of “Z.K.” and details of what was exchanged, but declined to elaborate either.[26]

Asked if the incident had anything to do with recent events in Kosovo and Metohija—the ethnic Serb autonomous province in neighboring Kosovo[27]—Željski responded, “Nowadays, everything in the security domain has to do with Kosovo” and “attempts to divert Serbia” from its traditional neutrality.[28] A commentary published in the pro-government tabloid Informer declared, “The West released this clip to turn public opinion against Russia” and said it was intended to “pull Serbia into closer alignment with the Western military alliance [NATO] as quickly as possible!”[29]

BIA’s Relja Željski (credit: Pravda.rs

The same day Željski gave his remarks, the government-aligned Politika dismissed the video as “several years old,” writing that while “Z.K.” is alleged to be “a Serbian official with the rank of officer,” he in reality does not belong to any Serbian security agency.[30] It speculated, “Most likely, ‘Z.K.’ is a civilian selling commercial information.”[31] A few days hence, Zeljski was quoted by the Serbian government news agency Tanjug identifying “Z.K.” as “a retired Serbian lieutenant colonel.”[32] He said the BIA was aware of earlier contacts between Kleban and “Z.K.”[33] “You’d be amazed how often this happens on the streets of Belgrade and other large cities around the world,” Zeljski said.[34] Orhan Dragaš of the Belgrade-based International Security Institute called the Kleban video “a rather unpleasant situation, which confirms the notion that there are no friendships in international relations, just interests.”[35]

In a press conference following a National Security Council meeting called to discuss the video, Vučić said, “Our security services have concluded that a retired military officer, Lieutenant Colonel Z.K., met Kleban in Zemun, around 6 pm that day.”[36]

Lieutenant Colonel Z.K. has been a person of interest since 2012, when he was discovered to have contacts with Croatian intelligence, which led in turn to the discovery of his contacts with Russian agents.[37]

Vučić said the BIA was aware that Kleban had contact with three different Serbian sources on ten different occasions, three of which involved the exchange of money. The BIA also identified nine other Russian intelligence sources within Serbia’s armed forces, he said.

In an interview with Serbian broadcaster RTS, Russian Ambassador Alexander Bocan-Harchenko dismissed the video as “the sort of provocation [that] often occurs before high level diplomatic meetings.” He said relations between the two countries would not be harmed by “scandalous stories about the alleged recruitment of a Serbian soldier by a Russian soldier.”[38] Downplaying the video as “several years old,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “We’ve yet to figure out what sort of incident it was.”[39] A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson echoed Bocan-Harchenko, calling the video a “provocation” which, while recorded a year earlier, only appeared online just as Vučić and Putin were scheduled to meet in Sochi.[40]

Changing tactics, Vučić, started downplaying the incident. “We have many intelligence officers here [in Serbia] from all the major world powers as well as the region,”[41] he said in a Ćirilica interview broadcast on Nacionalna Televizija Happy. Vučić singled out Western intelligence agencies, saying, “For years, Serbia has faced an extremely aggressive intelligence offensive by various foreign intelligence services.”[42] He singled out Austria, Germany and Bulgaria, decrying “military envoys that visit Sandžak in uniform and openly discuss political solutions that would ruin Serbia.”[43] The BIA’s Željski said, “Although it sounds like a conspiracy theory, “major powers like the United States, Great Britain and France” and “regional players including Croatia and Albania” are “extremely active in pursuit of their interests in Serbia.”[44]

Serbian legislator Milovan Drecun was less temperate. Drecun, who chairs the Parliamentary Committee for Kosovo and Metohija, said the video demonstrates how “for a long time, hybrid operations have repeatedly been directed at Serbia to influence the direction of its policies, both at home and abroad.”[45] While he “could speculate” who was behind the video, Drecun told Pravda, “He [Bellingcat’s Grozer] claims not to know who made it [the video] but there seem to be channels [through which] certain individuals and [intelligence] services are able to access information, which they then disseminate to the public.”[46] Speculating who might have an interest in releasing the video—which Drecun warned “could harm Serbian-Russian relations”—he pointed to the Bulgaria government, which earlier that month strenuously objected to the presence in Serbia of Russian S-400 (the first ever training deployment outside Russia) and Pantsir S missile defense systems for the Slavic Shield 2019 (Slovenski štit) military exercises.[47]

Dracun decried “the establishment of a covert site in Skopje [the North Macedonian capital] which is home to intelligence operatives from neighboring countries, including North Macedonia, Croatia, and Bulgaria.”[48] He called out the Bulgarian government once again, this time for running a spy network inside Serbia, and for threatening Serbia’s territorial integrity through its support for Kosovo’s independence, in league with Germany and Austria. Allegations run in both directions, however: Bulgarian political leaders including former Foreign Minister Solomon Passy call Niš—Serbia’s third-largest city, near its borders with Macedonia, Bulgaria, Kosovo, and Montenegro—”a Russian spy center.”[49] The claim centers on the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center[50], a suspected Russian intelligence cutout that holds itself out as a Niš-based disaster relief and assistance organization.

Vučić quickly picked up Dracun’s theme. “We’ve stepped up [counterintelligence] measures,” he said, “and I especially want to commend the BIA and VBA for thwarting these very serious active measures, in which various [foreign intelligence] agencies are complicit.”[51] Vučić added on Ćirilica that while the BIA had Kleban and “Lieutenant Colonel Z.K.” under surveillance as the incident unfolded, “the recording is not ours.”[52] The Bosnian news portal Blik claimed, “According to information we obtained, the recording was most likely released by the United States [intelligence] service.”[53]

Rather than criticize the Russian government, Vučić said plaintively ”I have only one question for our Russian friends: Why?”[54] He would not “rule out the possibility the Russians are correct,” agreeing that the video was indeed a “typical provocation.”[55] He added, “There’s no thought of returning again to 1948 and seeing Russia as Serbia’s enemy.”[56]

We will continue to fight for our neutrality and our independent path. We will not consent to be ruled by others . . . We will not alter our policy towards Russia. I’m sure President Putin wasn’t informed about this affair.[57]

Asked whether he would discuss the video with Putin at an upcoming meeting, Vučić said, “I’m not one of those politicians who like to brag, but I told him [Putin], ‘What I’m going to say is for the two of us alone, we’ll discuss it between ourselves.”[58] Within a fortnight, Bocan-Harchenko declared the Kleban matter “all behind us.”[59]

Russian intelligence operations in the Balkans are anchored by the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies[60] (RISI), which opened a Belgrade office in October 2013. The Belgrade Center for Security Policy calls Serbia “the Kremlin’s most important bridgehead in the Balkans”[61]: Russian and Serbian intelligence agencies openly collaborate on matters of common interest, notably North Macedonia. In April 2018, Vučić officially received the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence serviced (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin (whose predecessor , Mikhail Fradkov, moved to the RISI[62]) to discuss BIA-SVR cooperation. Afterwards, Vučić’s office said the two leaders discussed “the security situation in the Balkans, Europe, and the world.”[63] The official SVR communiqué took a different tack, stating, “Both parties stressed the need to comply with standards of international law while solving regional conflicts.”[64]

Neither statement likely reflects what was actually discussed. Though little noticed outside Serbia, in May 2017 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs (MUP) Nebojša Stefanović and General Dimitrij Kochnev of Russia’s Federal Guard Service (FSO) signed an Agreement on Cooperation and Joint Action.[65] As Saša Đorđević of the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy notes, the FSO’s authority is much broader than the MUP’s, which led Blic to ask “Will this collaboration go ‘too far’?”[66] The agreement’s Article 4 is perhaps its most interesting section as well as its most ambiguous. It provides for the MUP and the FSO “to exchange information on matters of common interest”[67] (razmenjuju informacije o pitanjima od zajedničkog interesa) without elaborating that purposefully ambiguous term. While formally a bilateral agreement, it was first proposed[68] as a memorandum of understanding, consistent with MUP practice. When Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council,[69] visited Belgrade in October 2016, he downplayed the agreement, which “would not have a legally binding character or the status of an international treaty.”[70] That would be consistent with the understanding that treaties bind governments, not as here, a governmental ministry (the MUP) and an executive unit (the FSO). Moreover, Serbian law requires treaties to be approved the National Assembly before taking effect (which it was several months after the fact, in March 2018). All this led the news portal Peščanik to question:

[W]hy it was decided to sign a binding international treaty [and] exactly what information will the Russian side have access to? . . . [T]he agreement allows the MUP and the FSO to exchange information on ‘issues of common interest,’ which again, is truly open ended.[71]

The agreement’s Article 8 binds both intelligence agencies to abide by the host country’s domestic laws (of which Kleban’s actions were a clear breach). No doubt hoping to deflect public attention from Kleban, Vučić reverted to his theme of foreign intelligence predations:

[T]here are numerous foreign [intelligence] agencies operating on Serbian territory for two purposes—first, to gather intelligence and other information in order to influence or change some aspect of Serbian policy; and second, to assess Serbian intelligence capabilities comprehensively in order to identify means to exploit vulnerabilities.[72]

Their objective, he said, is to “destroy Serbia’s arms industry,” without which “Serbia could not survive as a neutral, militarily powerful country.”[73] The most significant outside pressure, he said, was being exerted against Krušik[74], a Serbian state-owned arms manufacturer. Krušik is at the center of another political scandal in which a whistleblower, Aleksandar Obradovića, implicated Branko Stefanović, father of the MUP’s Nebojša Stefanović, in a scheme to purchase munitions from Serbian state-owned enterprises at below-market prices.[75]

Serbia’s Arms Industries Under Pressure

Branko Stefanović was accused of acting as a middleman for GIM[76], a Serbian company owned by Goran Todorovic. NiN reported a 2016 transaction in which Branko Stefanović acted as GIM’s middleman involving the purchase of Krušik mortar shells and long-range missiles for $7.2 million, which GIM immediately flipped to “Saudi buyers” representing Rinad Al Jazira[77] for $12.5 million.[78] Vučić appeared untroubled by the practice of flipping arms purchased at a discount from state-owned firms, dismissing it as “one, two or three percent lower” and adding that it was “unimportant” because “it is important for [Serbia] to sell arms.”[79]

United BG[80] (cofounded by Branko Stefanović and Todorovic) quickly re-filed organizational documents with Serbian regulators after the Krušik matter broke and declared Todorovic as its sole owner. The authoritative Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) disclosed visa and other documents identifying Branko Stefanović as a “legal adviser” to GIM and Todorovic in arms sales to Saudi Arabia.[81] In 2018, GIM purchased 12,500 Krušik mortar shells[82] and resold them at a 79 percent markup according to GIM invoices issued to the Saudi Ministry of Defense.[83] BIRN disclosed another 2018 transaction in which GIM purchased 17,400 Krušik mortar shells[84] and GIM resold them at twice the price the following year to a Saudi partner.[85]

Nebojša Stefanović was adamant that his father had no connection to GIM or Todorovic. “My father’s not affiliated with GIM in any way. So there’s no connection to GIM,”[86] he said. Vučić sought to minimize the matter, but ended up contradicting Nebojša Stefanović when he insisted Branko Stefanović “was just a GIM employee”[87]:

I asked Nebojša whether he [Branko Stefanović] is [GIM’s] owner, whether he’s a director, what is he? He says ‘he’s nothing’.[88]

A few days later, Nebojša Stefanović declined to answer “the same questions again” about his father’s association with GIM, stating that he was not going to help journalists “write today’s headline.”[89] That same day, the Association for the Protection of Constitutionality and Legality (UZUS[90]) requested Prime Minister Ana Brnabić initiate proceedings to dismiss Stefanović as a government minister.[91]

Vučić’s political problems with arms dealing extend beyond GIM and the Stefanovićs to allegations about illegal shipments to Libya when he was Defense Minister (July 2012-September 2013).[92] The notorious Serbian arms dealer Slobodan Tešić—another sometimes business partner of Branko Stefanović—allegedly attended meetings in Libya between Vučić and Khalid al-Sharif[93], who at the time was Libya’s Deputy Defense Minister. The Serbian newspaper Danas reported that Tešić, through his Cypriot-registered company, Charso[94] Limited, was brought into negotiations with the Libyans about an arms transaction worth close to $100 million. Tešić also allegedly sold weapons as a middleman for BelTechExport CJSC, a Belarus government-owned intermediary.[95] Tešić is a charter member of the United States government’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) blacklist under its Global Magnitsky (GLOMAG) program.[96] His SDN blacklisting followed imposition of a United Nations travel ban in May 2005 for violating a UN arms embargo.[97] In December, political fallout from Vučić’s ties to Tešić widened when Tawazun Holding[98], an Abu Dhabi sovereign offset fund, acquired a 26 percent stake in a defense contractor, International Golden Group (IGG).[99] IGG reportedly financed Tešić’s arms sales in Libya, where he reputedly is the main supplier to Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar’s Libyan National Army.

The final straw may turn out to be allegations championed by Marinika Tepić of Serbia’s opposition Party of Freedom and Justice[100] (SSP) regarding munitions that ended up in eastern Ukraine, where they were used against pro-Russian separatists. Vučić claims Krušik sold munitions—thirty thousand M73 60 mm HE mortar shells (the munitions implicated in GIM’s resale to Saudi Arabia)—to Tehnoremontis, formerly a Serbian state-owned enterprise that repaired combat vehicles before its sale to an arms exporter, CPR Impex. CPR’s owner, Petar Crnogorac[101], responded, “Call me next week” and hung up the telephone when he was asked to comment on the matter by Danas.[102] Tehnoremont exported the munitions to a declared end-user in Poland, Nattan Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością via a Cypriot middleman, Petralink Limited.[103]

Photograph of a Krušik M73 60 mm HE mortar shell that was recovered along with other munitions by the Donetsk People’s Republic Defense Ministry. (Credit: Arms Watch)[104]

According to its Cypriot corporate registration, one of Petralink’s owners is Volodomyr Petenko, a former official with the Ukrainian state-owned arms trading company Ukrspetsexport. The munitions, however, never went to Poland, but ended up in eastern Ukraine. Arms Watch republished this photograph of a Krušik M73 60 mm HE mortar shell that was recovered along with other munitions by the Donetsk People’s Republic Defense Ministry.

Nebojša Stefanović blamed Poland, saying, “If a third country sells our weapons to Ukraine, what can we do about it?”[105] Retired General Waldemar Skrzypczak, who once served as Poland’s Deputy Defense Minister, dismissed Stefanović’s disavowal, saying, “I don’t believe the Serbs didn’t know where these weapons went. They’re just trying to save face now with the Russians.”[106] Regardless of who knew what, writes the influential Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, “Poland at this moment looks like an alibi and a scapegoat,” continuing, “All this occurred right under the nose of the [Polish] Military Counterintelligence Service.”[107]

“I told you . . . I tried to explain to you . . . Did we not understand each other?” [108] — President Vučić to reporters

Boško Obradović, who founded and leads the nationalist Serbian Movement Dveri[109] said, “The Krušik case in tantamount to the vivisection of the [Vučić] government.[110] Serbia, said Vučić, “finds itself in a difficult situation because of a frightening smear campaign waged against it.”[111] He shows no signs of backing down, however, and his supporters take every opportunity to wrap themselves in the flag. The Krušik accusations, he said, “have caused great damage to Serbia. We have to fight, to stand up for Serbia, for the defense industry, to protect 11,000 workers and to drive Serbia forward.”[112]

“By some miracle, ‘Operation Krušik’ started in Bulgaria,” Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said sarcastically. He called the Krušik matter a “hybrid operation intended to attack the government—specifically Interior Minister Nebojša Stefanović—although the ultimate target is President Aleksandar Vučić.”[113] Vulin took a swipe at critics of Serbian arms exports, saying, “And why are weapons found on the battlefield? What are mortar shells used for? The point is, that’s why they’re made.”[114]

The pro-government Kurir condemned “those who by concocting scams over many years, have tried to destabilize our institutions in order to bring about the current government’s removal.”[115] Vladanka Malović—she runs Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party’s news portal, SNS Serbia—called Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, the Bulgarian investigative journalist who published documentary evidence about Krušik munitions ending up in eastern Ukraine, “An intelligence cesspool, even worse than the cesspools who sent you the documents.”[116]

Not all Serbs see it this way, however. The final word goes to Nenad Milosavljević, whose satiric editorial perhaps captures many Serbs’ frustration with Vučić’s evasions:

In future, Alexandar Vučić will answer all questions about the Krušik case in Chinese, according to his cabinet. The president decided to take this step because he has said everything he has to say about the affair in Serbian, but journalists did not stop asking questions about it, so he was forced to begin using another language in order to say something new . . . Unofficially, the president has already begun studying several languages in order to respond to all future affairs, and so far has learned the basics of Icelandic as well as Punjabi, Zulu, Igbo and Gujarati.[117]

The translation of all material is by the author unless noted otherwise. The essay’s title is adapted from “Serbia Will Explode” (Srbija će eksplodirati), a 12 December 2019 editorial published in the influential Serbian newsweekly, NIN [see footnote (1)].

*About the author: John R. Haines is the co-chair of the Eurasia Program, Executive Director of the Princeton Committee, and a member of the Board of Trustees at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

Acronym glossary:

BIA: Serbian Intelligence

GRU: Russian Military Intelligence

SVR: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service

RISI: Russian Institute of Strategic Studies

FSO: Russia’s Federal Guard Service

MUP: Serbian Ministry if Internal Affairs

SSP: Serbia’s Party of Freedom and Justice

