ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, March 26, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

The Pentagon, US Department of Defense building. DoD photo by Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force.

The Pentagon, US Department of Defense building. DoD photo by Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force.

1 Health World News 

First Case Of COVID-19 At The Pentagon

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

A U.S. Marine stationed at the Pentagon tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24, the Pentagon said.

The Marine is in isolation at his home and will undergo further assessment by health professionals. His last day in the Pentagon was March 13.

The Marine followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines and DoD directives by isolating himself when an immediate family member began to show symptoms.  Once he became ill, he contacted his assigned medical facility.  

His workspace has been cleaned by a Pentagon response team and a thorough contact investigation is underway to mitigate risk and preserve the health of the workforce at the Pentagon.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.