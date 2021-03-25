Iran Says It Will Soon Launch Major Oil Pipeline

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said a major oil pipeline will be launched in the near future that will enable the country to export much of its oil via the Sea of Oman.

“We have two major projects to inaugurate in the coming months. One is the Goureh-Jask Crude Oil Pipeline that includes 1000 kilometers of pipe laying so that a large part of our oil exports will be transferred from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman,” Rouhani said Thursday during a ceremony held to launch several infrastructural and economic projects in the country’s Free Trade Zones.

He underlined the importance of the pipeline in terms of political, security and economic aspects.

The pipeline starts at Goureh oil terminal in the southwestern province of Bushehr (on the Persian Gulf coast) and runs to the Jask port terminal in southeast Iran (on the Sea of Oman coast).

Iran began work on Jask oil terminal and the 1000-kilometer pipeline system in late June 2020.

The $2-billion project will enable the country to deliver oil for exports outside the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which nearly a third of the global seaborne oil trade is accommodated.

Elsewhere in his remarks on Thursday, Rouhani highlighted Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s selecting of “production: support and the elimination of obstacles” as the slogan for the new Iranian calendar year (began on March 21), and said the launch of major projects in different parts of the country each Thursday will continue as a sign of Iran’s success in development of production and defeating the enemy’s sanctions.