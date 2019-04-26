Baku Preparing Cars For F1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019

By Eurasia Review

By Elchin Mehdiyev

The final work is underway to prepare the cars for participation in the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019, which will kick off on April 26, Trend reports on April 25.

The teams that will participate in the races are already in Baku.

On the eve of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 the pit lane walk was organized for those having four-day tickets.

Going to the pit lane, hundreds of car racing enthusiasts, residents and guests of Baku, were watching the preparation of teams for the competition.

Fans reviewed not only the preparation of teams for the competition but also the conditions created in the F1 paddock.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will be held in Baku on April 26-28.

The races have been held since 2016. Azerbaijan extended the contract to hold Formula 1 races for another 3 years.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Boxes and pit lounges of the Paddock Club are also located there.