Dubai To Resume Economic Activity, Allow Free Movement From Wednesday

By Arab News

Dubai will allow free movement and business activity to restart during the day from Wednesday, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said on Monday.

Restrictions will remain in place however from between 11.00 p.m. and 6.00 a.m., the Dubai Media Office said in a press release.

“I chaired a remote meeting of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, and after a comprehensive evaluation of the health, economic and social dimensions, we adopted a decision to resume the economic movement from 6.00 a.m. to 11.00 p.m., starting on Wednesday May 27,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a tweet.

He added: “We require the various concerned authorities to intensify their awareness-raising efforts and ensure that everyone at the institutional and individual levels adheres to preventive measures and instructions aimed at ensuring the health and safety of our society.”

Last month, Dubai allowed malls to reopen at limited capacity during Ramadan that began on April 24. Dubai has also allowed dine-in restaurants and cafes to resume business at 30 percent capacity and public parks to reopen with restrictions.

“We realize the pressures that many sectors have been exposed to due to the global crisis caused by the emerging coronavirus … but the UAE community always remains stronger than all challenges, and we are able to deal positively with the changes thanks to the great flexibility that characterizes the performance of most of our sectors,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Dubai Media Office urged residents to “take into account all preventive instructions to ensure the safety of society.”

The instructions include maintaining social distancing, and a 14 day quarantine for those returning from abroad. People must also use face masks at all times and adhere to constant santization.

Children under the age of 12, people over 60 and those that have illnesses or are considered at high risk are not permitted to enter commercial, recreation and education centers, including cinemas.

Those who breach the rules will be subjected to a fine or penalty, depending on the breach, the office added.

Some of the businesses permitted to resume economic activities are airports, clinics, schools and colleges, cinemas, sports academies, and leisure activities in Dubai Mall.