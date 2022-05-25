Iran And Italy Hold Talks In Tehran

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian and Italian diplomats at a meeting in Tehran discussed procedures for the expansion of political and economic cooperation between the two nations and for ensuring regional peace.

The third round of Iran-Italy political discussions were held between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri and Italian Foreign Ministry’s Director General Ettore Sequi in Tehran on Tuesday.

Pointing to the historical bonds, economic cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries, Baqeri said the pathology of the Iran-Europe ties over the past few decades shows that it is necessary for the continent to make efforts so that relations between the two sides would reach an acceptable level.

He also noted that the key endogenous factors in Iran and Europe want continuous and stability of ties but exogenous factors, especially extra-Atlantic ones, constantly encourage rupture and instability of relations.

Therefore, Baqeri added, the strength of these relations is contingent upon making them immune to those exogenous destructive factors.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister added that currently, the international circumstances and grave dangers, particularly those that threaten energy and food security, pose a threat to national security of world countries, especially European nations.

“This necessitates steady consultations, continued interaction and movement toward lasting cooperation between Iran and Europe,” he stated, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

Baqeri further underlined the necessity of joint efforts to fight against terrorism, reiterating that the difference between Iran’s view and that of Europe and their disputes over different regional and international issues are a reality.

He, however, noted that the possibility that they can turn differences in their views and disagreements into a topic to promote mutual understanding and cooperation is a considerable reality, too.

Baqeri then pointed to issues of mutual interest over which Iran and Italy can hold consultations and cooperate with regard to regional issues, calling for practical measures to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan and Yemen.

The most strategic lesson from the region over the past two decades was the presence and conduct of Western countries and NATO in Afghanistan, the Iranian official said, adding that the issue in itself indicates that global stability and security in the future cannot be achieved through unilateralism and militarism.

For his part, the director general of the Italian foreign ministry described the visit to Tehran as a sign that Rome is interested in expanding cooperation with Iran.

Ettore Sequi noted that ignoring trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Italy does not serve the national interests of the two countries.

He also welcomed the offer to expand the domain of consultations at different levels and over different issues, underlining the need to keep to this path.

Sequi also praised Iran for its humanitarian efforts, including its hosting of Afghan refugees, and expressed hope that joint efforts would continue with the aim of strengthening stability and security in Afghanistan.