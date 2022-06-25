ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, June 26, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Russia's Vladimir Putin meets with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Moscow Orthodox Church Declares Illegal Ukraine Church’s Independence, Transfers Control To Kirill – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

To no one’s surprise, the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church denounced the declaration of independence by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as illegal, but it then took an action that will likely have the effect of making that declaration irreversible (patriarchia.ru/db/text/5934527.html).

At a meeting of the Holy Synod, the Moscow Patriarchate unilaterally removed the bishoprics and parishes in southeastern Ukraine from the UOC MP and transferred them to the direct control of the Moscow Patriarchate, an action many Ukrainians are certain to view as both offensive and an implicit recognition of the independence of the rest of the UOC’s independence.

To the extent that Ukraine is within the canonical territory of the Moscow Patriarchate, this action by the Holy Synod is entirely legal; but to the extent that Moscow is trying to maintain or more precisely restore its control over the UOC MP, it cannot fail to have the opposite effect because it undercuts UOC MP efforts to present itself as a Ukrainian church.

At the very least, this Moscow action will make it less likely that the Orthodox world in Ukraine will follow the Estonian model and have, all Orthodox canon law to the contrary, and have two autocephalous churches on its territory, the UOC MP and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and more likely that the UOC MP will dissolve and its members join the OCU.

If that happens, the ROC MP will cease to be the largest Orthodox church in the world in terms of bishoprics and parishes, ceding that place to the UOC, and lose all the financial resources and influence that retaining control over Orthodoxy in Ukraine would have given it. (On that outcome, see jamestown.org/program/moscow-patriarchate-in-retreat-everywhere-except-africa/.)

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

