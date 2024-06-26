Artificial Intelligence: Future Political Decision-Making – OpEd

By Noureen Akhtar

Artificial Intelligence has a broad impact on various aspects of human lives including the healthcare sector, financial sector education, and even the entertainment sector. Therefore, understanding the key characteristics of this new technology, and dissecting observational evidence on the way future political decision processes may be affected by the presence of AI, is important.

Using political data, AI’s efficiency in data analysis to achieve optimal results for politicians can greatly improve the overall decision-making process. It can predict things happening in the future and patterns that decisions, policies, and plans made by human policymakers might not see. It can result in better decision-making and, all in all, the effectiveness of governance will increase, mostly because the chances for an errant decision are minimized. Also, AI can help to decide on the best ways to spend money and time as well as personnel, and therefore, assists with making much wiser choices on where and when the best results for any given investment and personnel can be achieved.

For instance, AI can be applied to detect patterns in massive datasets to determine where resources are spent haphazardly. This can assist policymakers in better determining where it is needed most, thus assisting in optimizing the use of funds in this method. AI also enables data on the opinions of the public and common sentiments to be gathered, with the implications being well understood by policymakers in their handling of policy changes.

Nonetheless, AI progresses only as the data it is supplemented with; if the data is prejudiced, the AI will reflect the prejudice as well. Miscommunication can result in political decision-making with planned and undesired effects, which might be considered negative. For instance, the intelligent system of managing crime has been found to enforce racism and increase social injustice via the technique of predictive policing. In addition, as the AI Model integrates in political decision-making process, it may cause job loss, especially to people who work in areas that can easily be replaced this technology hence increasing economic disparity.

It is critical to note that AI solutions cannot be endowed with the capacity to forethought emotionally and empathetically as human beings are endowed with. A danger of AI is that, though it can process data and draw causative conclusions, it can even measure the underlying social and psychological aspects that lie behind political results. This might result into making wrong decisions that are not for the benefit of the populace since AI sometimes lacks the capability to think of humans and their implications when making recommendations.

To address the problem of AI influence on political decisions, it is vital to specify on the diversity of the set data base so that everyone could be presented appropriately. This can include input of some data collected from the groups that have been considered as minorities and the input of the methods such as data augmentation that can help in the enhancement of the quality of the training set. Furthermore, humans should be involved in policymaking and use AI devices as an assistance as decision-making should be kept under human’s control.

Additionally, providing education and training is vital for policy-makers to be ready to address AI and utilize necessary skills in practice. Some such actions can include offering to educate policymakers and stakeholders on AI and its use and making sure that policy decision-makers have a comprehensive understanding of the data and other requites in AI systems.

When it comes to the integration of artificial intelligence in political decision-making, it is an added advantage in boosting governance efficiencies. However, it is vital to focus on critical issues that can be linked to AI, including bias, displacement of human resources, and the absence of alternatives due to judgments made solely based on AI. Thus, thus, policymakers should endeavor to harness the strengths of the application of AI in decision-making while at the same time addressing some of the weaknesses that are associated with its application in order to foster more transparency, accountability, and efficiency in decision-making which will suit the entire community.

Ultimately, the use of AI in political decision-making requires incorporation of AI as an assistant tool to enhance political decisions, not as a replacement element for political decision-making, and the incorporation should embrace human affection and compassion. Thus, through cooperation with AI systems, it is possible to bring about rational decision-making that will lead to the improvement of living conditions in society for all members.