Global Citizenship And Energy Transition: A Pathway To Enhanced Human Security – OpEd

By Indra Wahyu Pratama

This article seeks to posit that the idea of global citizenship and energy transition is the way forward in order to improve the human security situation in today’s complex world. Following Immanuel Kant’s notion of world citizenship, persons and nations acknowledge and follow their responsibility towards other people and the world, this perspective is crucial when it comes to sustainable development and environmental management (Brown & Telegdi-Csetri, 2019).

The change from fossil fuel based energy to renewable energy sources, which identifies the change of a cultural order and of values, highlights the concept of ‘the social’ and the collective approaches needed to call off ecological disasters. UNDP explains human security as economic, food, health, environmental, personal, community, and political securities. While state security is localized, human security is directed towards the individual and is universal in desiring to advance the quality of life of people globally (UNDP 1994). Thus, by adopting these principles, societies can deal with numerous challenges associated with the energy transition and guarantee the prosperity of people in the future.

Global citizenship refers to an individual’s sense of belonging and responsibility to the global community and involves recognizing and acting on the interconnectedness of all people. Global citizenship can also be understood as a person’s rights and responsibilities which emphasize the interconnectedness of the world and the impact of each individual’s actions on the global community (Lissah, 2023). Another opinion regarding the concept of global citizenship is a multiple perspective concept, related to the growing interdependence and interconnectedness between societies in economic, cultural, and social areas, through factors such as increased international trade, migration, and communication (Heggen, 2021). Global citizenship is also linked to concerns of global well-being, based on the understanding that global well-being also influences national and local well-being, and is a crucial factor for global peace (Heggen, 2021).

Global citizenship has an important role, especially with current globalization. Global citizenship can play a role in taking action for social justice, environmental sustainability, and respect for diversity. Global citizenship in environmental issues and energy issues can play a role in voicing justice, advocating for environmental and energy justice, and taking action to protect the environment and sustainable energy. Environmental and energy issues require the role of global citizenship so that the environment and energy not only fulfill the interests of political elites or entrepreneurs, but can also fulfill the interests of society.

Global citizenship has several roles in environmental and energy issues, namely voicing justice to build awareness among the world community regarding the urgency of climate change and the need for a sustainable energy transition. Raising awareness regarding the issues raised can be done through social media or by including these issues in a seminar or lesson. Second, global citizenship can advocate for the issue of energy change and energy transition so that countries can take preventive steps to overcome climate change and carry out an energy transition. The hope is that with this advocacy effort, the country can make policies. Third, global citizenship can take action by forming organizations or social movements that can support efforts to prevent climate change. By forming a group, it will be easier to mobilize the masses and provide practice in the field. This group can also involve experts who can provide training to the community.

First thing first to achieve a comprehensive energy transition there is an urgent need for Technological advancements. Lately, we have seen a whole lot of advancement and Innovations for better and sustainable technologies like battery storage, efficiency of the solar panels, and the capacity of wind turbines. It will and it should make renewable energy more viable as well as more affordable at the same time. All these developments cut across the problems of generating renewable power and links them into current energy systems (Renewable Energy Advances, 2023). One important aspect of installing renewable energy is by increasing investment through collective action.

Taking the field economics into consideration, it is beyond any doubt that renewable energy has its numerous advantages. For the first time, it should be noted that costs of renewable sources are comparatively low and do not depend on imports, which leads to the stabilization of energy security and price ranges. From the environmental side, renewable energy helps in decreasing the air pollution and cutting down the emission of carbon into the atmosphere hence enhancing the health of ecosystems as well as the community (Journal of Clean Energy Technologies, 2024). The economic benefits are unquestionable, as it shows that the shift towards using renewable energy is not an expensive luxury, but a moral and environmental choice that is also an economic choice.

Renewable energy sources and human security are strongly associated with the changes in the energy sector. For instance, applying renewable energy contributes to generating cleaner air and water, hence enhancing the population’s health while reducing health care costs . It can also supply electricity to the unserved populations which remains significant for the growth of other sectors in those regions and social cohesion (Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, 2023). Thus, the time has come to move away from the dependence on nonrenewable sources of energy by pursuing the policy of energy security and protecting national interests against fluctuations in the global energy market.

Further, there is no need for conflicts when it comes to clean energy and there are increased chances of stability in the energy world. Many wars and conflicts around the world can be attributed to the occurrence of fossil fuels. Transitioning to renewables can conform these tensions, trends toward fostering and global harmony. A stable energy source also helps economic development and prevent any energy crisis that may lead to societal instability (Energy Policy Journal, 2022). Thus, there can be no doubt that the transition to renewable energy sources is critical for creating a stable environment that will contribute to protecting human security.

Moreover, one notable country that can be categorized as a successful example of embracing Human Security principles and putting themselves as an example of global citizenship in handling energy transition is Costa Rica. In this case Costa Rica’s electricity system can be seen as a successful ecosocialist model, boasting more than 3,500 MW of installed capacity with over 99% of power generation coming from renewable sources. Costa Rica since 2021, close to 100% of the population has had access to electricity from renewable energy (Ammar & Steinfort, 2023)

To achieve this, of course, cannot be separated from the support of the global community. In Costa Rica there is a dialogue involving the community to hear their voices and interests in implementing 100% renewable energy in all sectors. There is a climate organization in Costa Rica that facilitates dialogue between government and society, this organization is called La Ruta del Clima and can be considered as part of global citizenship (Meza, n.d.). The inclusive dialogues carried out resulted in producing a policy roadmap that was developed inclusively based on scientific findings and included the perspectives and needs of civil society, industry, academia, the private sector, and various government agencies. This is what supports the successful implementation of renewable energy in Costa Rica.

Lastly, even though there has been a successful country that has implemented an energy transition that can embrace human security principles. We could not endure the fact that there are still many challenges in implementing renewable energy. In the environmental aspect, building renewable energy generation infrastructure often has a negative impact on the environment around. For example, the construction of dams for hydropower, which threatens the biodiversity of rivers. In the social aspect, renewable energy development also has challenges, of which renewable energy infrastructure often has an impact on society, such as the loss of people’s livelihoods that depend on natural resources. Provide understanding and awareness to the public regarding renewable, also a challenge in social aspects. In the governance aspect, the challenge is the need for adequate experts and technology to develop and manage renewable energy. Furthermore, renewable energy also a challenge for the government to have clear regulations regarding renewable energy.

References: