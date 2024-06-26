By Asad Ali

Political instability and terrorism are the root causes of economic problems facing Pakistan. The coalition government is trying its best to overcome all the elements that are standing in the way of the country’s development and prosperity.

In this regard, PM Shahbaz Sharif approved the launch of Military Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to accelerate national counterterrorism campaign with consensus of entire political and military leadership in the meeting of apex committee of National Action Plan. The step has been taken, which is inevitable requirement of the time, but the opposition is raising objections to this operation. If opposition’s objections to this operation are removed and the requirements of the constitution and law are given due consideration, then God willing, not only will this effort get full national support, but it will also strengthen the resolve against terrorism and bring lasting peace and stability across the country.

The launch of Operation is a significant step by government to combat persistent threat of terrorism. The operation aims to intensify the national counterterrorism campaign with unified support of political and military leadership, as discussed in the apex committee of. Undoubtedly, terrorism has escalated rather than declined in Pakistan. Last year alone, there were 306 terrorism incidents resulting in 693 deaths and 1124 injuries. This year, the number of incidents has already reached 332, with approximately 450 casualties. The country faces a dire need for a preventive and integrated strategy to end terrorism. While successful operations have been conducted in the past, complete eradication of terrorism remains elusive.

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is a necessary measure fight against terrorism, but it has faced objections from opposition. PTI’s Gohar insists that parliament must be taken into confidence before launching any operations. The opposition’s objection is valid, as significant decisions should be made with parliamentary consultation and approval.

The Apex Committee has met previously, and the issues discussed are not new. However, presenting reports from previous operations before announcing a new one would help the nation understand the outcomes and future expectations. Politically and diplomatically, there is a need to enhance efforts to destroy terrorist hideouts through regional cooperation during Operation Azm-e-Istehkam. It is essential to address past shortcomings and re-evaluate ineffective strategies to ensure the new operation’s success.

The current security threats have jeopardized Pakistan’s security and economic stability. Projects worth billions of dollars, including CPEC, are at risk due to increasing terrorism incidents. Achieving peace and political stability is crucial for economic stability, and a robust operation is indispensable to bring peace and harmony to the country, thereby advancing economic cooperation. However, national consensus on this crucial decision is imperative, and this can only be achieved with parliamentary approval.

The government has announced plans to present Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to parliament in response to opposition pressure. This announcement must be acted upon to ensure that the operation is not implemented without parliamentary endorsement. If the operation proceeds without parliamentary approval, its outcome will likely be the same as previous operations – incomplete counterterrorism efforts and continued instability. Only with a united national front can Pakistan hope to achieve lasting peace and stability, paving the way for economic development.

While military operations are essential to combating terrorism, addressing the root causes of terrorism is equally crucial. These root causes include political instability, economic disparities, lack of education, and social injustices. Without addressing these underlying issues, military operations alone will not be sufficient to eradicate terrorism. Political instability has been a significant factor contributing to the rise of terrorism in Pakistan. To address this, Pakistan needs a stable and transparent political system where the rule of law prevails, and political leaders work towards the nation’s collective good rather than individual gains.

The international community also plays a vital role in supporting Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism. International support can come in various forms, including financial assistance, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic backing. The international community must recognize the challenges Pakistan faces and provide the necessary support to help the country achieve lasting peace and stability. Financial assistance is crucial for Pakistan to implement effective counterterrorism measures. This includes funding for military operations, infrastructure development, education, and social reforms. The international community should provide financial assistance to Pakistan to help it build the necessary capacity to combat terrorism effectively.

Intelligence sharing is essential in identifying and eliminating terrorist threats. The international community should enhance its intelligence-sharing mechanisms with Pakistan to provide real-time information on terrorist activities. This will help Pakistan pre-empt and neutralize terrorist threats more effectively. Diplomatic support is also crucial in garnering international backing for Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts. The international community should support Pakistan diplomatically by highlighting the challenges it faces and advocating for international cooperation in combating terrorism.

Furthermore, enhancing regional cooperation and gaining international support are vital in effectively combating terrorism. The international community must recognize the challenges Pakistan faces and provide the necessary financial, intelligence, and diplomatic support to help the country achieve lasting peace and stability. Only with a united national and international front can Pakistan hope to overcome the challenges of terrorism and political instability, paving the way for economic development and prosperity.