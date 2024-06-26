Plenitude Inaugurates Villanueva II New 50 MW Solar Plant In Spain

By Eurasia Review

Plenitude inaugurated Wednesday in Torrejoncillo del Rey (Cuenca, Spain), at the presence of Castilla-La Mancha, the Town Council and company’s representatives, the Villanueva II solar plant with an installed capacity of 50 MW.

The park has been developed over an area of almost 100 hectares and is connected to the national transmission grid at the Villanueva de los Escuderos junction via the Torrejoncillo del Rey electricity substation and a 28 km overhead high-voltage line. The facility counts more than 76,000 photovoltaic modules and produces 100 GWh/year of electricity, equivalent to the energy needs of more than 30,000 households*.

Zaragoza Group, company specialized in the development and construction of renewable plants and Solida Renewables, company that offers engineering and consultancy services in the renewable energy sector, have contributed to the development and realization of the project.

“Today, with the plant Villanueva II, we are taking a further step through our path for the energy transition, maintaining our commitment to Spain and Castilla-La Mancha Region thanks to a project representing an example of sustainable integration with companies and territory. The development of the wind and photovoltaic sectors is key to Plenitude’s global growth strategy, which aims to reach more than 4 GW of installed capacity from renewable sources by the end of 2024, scaling up to over 8 GW by 2027 and over 15 GW by 2030”, said Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Western Europe Renewables and Managing Director of Plenitude Renewables Spain.

With the commissioning of Villanueva II, Plenitude strengthens its presence in Spain, as now the company owns around 430 MW solar and wind energy plants in operation located in Galicia, La Rioja, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia, in addition to projects currently under construction totaling more than 1000 MW in Andalusia (Seville and Granada), Castilla y León (Salamanca and Soria) and Extremadura (Badajoz).

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, is active in over 15 countries across the world with a business model integrating the production of electricity from renewable sources, the sale of energy and energy solutions to around 10 million European clients, and an extensive network of 20,000 charging points for electric vehicles. By 2027, the company intends to reach 11.5 million clients, more than 8 GW of installed renewable capacity, and 40,000 charging points.

*Red Eléctrica de España – Average daily residential consumption 9 kWh