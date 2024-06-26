Rutte Confirmed As Next NATO Chief, Follows Stoltenberg

By EurActiv

By Aurélie Pugnet

(EurActiv) — Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte was confirmed as the next secretary-general of NATO by the ambassadors of the 32 members of the Western military alliance on Wednesday (26 June).

The current prime minister of the Netherlands was voted to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the head of the alliance, after a meeting of the ambassadors that took place in the morning.

“I warmly welcome NATO Allies’ choice of Mark Rutte as my successor. Mark is a true transatlanticist, a strong leader, and a consensus-builder. I wish him every success as we continue to strengthen NATO. I know I am leaving NATO in good hands,” Stoltenberg announced on X.

The step was expected, as his main opponent, the Romanian president Klaus Iohannis withdrew from the race last week, after Slovakia and Hungary also gave Rutte their backing, leaving Iohannis alone.

In October, Rutte will succeed Stoltenberg after 10 years at the job, who has seen his post extended several times, including since Russia’s attack on Ukraine in 2022, which shook the military alliance’ sense of security in Europe.

Stoltenberg’s next move is still to be made public, along with Rutte’s plans for the alliance in the next five years.

The process in picking a Secretary-General follows an official structure, but is actually the end of a long informal negotiation process between all the military allies, taking into account a wide range of criteria such as gender, experience, nationality and availability.