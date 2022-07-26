Iran: IRGC To Launch New Satellite Carrier

By Tasnim News Agency

The commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled plans to send a new homegrown satellite carrier into space in the current Iranian year.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Sunday, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh highlighted the IRGC’s advances in the drone and satellite industries.

Referring to the Noor (light) satellite which has been placed into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth, the commander said the IRGC Aerospace Force is going to achieve another success as it will launch ‘Qaem’ new satellite carrier into space in the current Iranian year (ends in March 2023).

Referring to plans to boost Iran’s power in the drone and missile defense sectors, the general said the US has contended that the aerospace, drone and missile industries outweigh the nuclear power.

General Hajizadeh also lauded the Iranian military experts for developing innovative products, such as drone-based ground-to-air missiles for air defense purposes.

In March, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched its second homegrown military satellite, dubbed Noor-II (light-II), into an earth orbit. The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed.

The IRGC had launched the first Iranian military satellite, Noor-I, in April 2020.