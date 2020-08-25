ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Afghanistan's Saba Sahar. Photo Credit: Official website

Famous Afghan Actress Saba Sahar Shot And Wounded In Kabul

(RFE/RL) — Well-known Afghan actress and women’s rights campaigner Saba Sahar was shot in the capital, Kabul.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital following the August 25 attack and underwent a successful operation, according to her husband.

Gunmen opened fire on the vehicle Sahar was traveling in, also wounding her bodyguard and driver.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sahar is among Afghanistan’s most famous actors, as well as a film director and campaigner for women’s rights.

Her husband told the BBC he heard gunshots about five minutes after she left the house.

Emal Zaki said that when he called her she told him she had been shot and hit in the stomach.

Images posted on social media showed Sahar’s car shattered by bullets.

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

