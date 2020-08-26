Trump’s Second Term Agenda: Can He Win Over The Independents? – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

President Trump, on the eve of the Republican National Convention, released a list of the core priorities he intends to achieve should he win a second term in office. For his voting base, there’s a lot of red meat; from rebuilding the economy via an aggressive job-creation program through to funding and hiring more police officers, there is very little that would cause an uproar among those who voted Republican in 2016. But this election is not about just the committed Trump voters, it’s about which candidate can win over the independents.

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns can rely on a certain amount of votes from the party faithful; the battle for the White House will be fought in swing states for the support of those who do not align with a particular party. The latest Rasmussen White House Watch polling gives Donald Trump the edge with independents – 44% to 39%. The question each campaign will be asking is whether their stated platform will bring enough people to the table. In this election, more so than any other in recent history, the choice between candidates and policies is stark. It appears both parties are keeping the actual step-by-step process of how they intend to honor their pledges close to the chest, meaning it will be statements of intent that motivate voters to pick one contender over the other.

Trump’s campaign suggests that more details will be revealed:

“President Trump will further illuminate these plans during his acceptance speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention. Over the coming weeks, the President will be sharing additional details about his plans through policy-focused speeches on the campaign trail.”

Here is President Trump’s 50-point plan for America:

JOBS

Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months

Create 1 Million New Small Businesses

Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America

Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs

“Made in America” Tax Credits

Expand Opportunity Zones

Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence

ERADICATE COVID-19

Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020

Return to Normal in 2021

Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States

Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics

END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA

Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China

Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China

Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring Back their Manufacturing to the United States

No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China

Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World

HEALTHCARE

Cut Prescription Drug Prices

Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System

Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums

End Surprise Billing

Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions

Protect Social Security and Medicare

Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services

EDUCATION

Provide School Choice to Every Child in America

Teach American Exceptionalism

DRAIN THE SWAMP

Pass Congressional Term Limits

End Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses

Expose Washington’s Money Trail and Delegate Powers Back to People and States

Drain the Globalist Swamp by Taking on International Organizations That Hurt American Citizens

DEFEND OUR POLICE

Fully Fund and Hire More Police and Law Enforcement Officers

Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers

Prosecute Drive-By Shootings as Acts of Domestic Terrorism

Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice

End Cashless Bail and Keep Dangerous Criminals Locked Up until Trial

END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS

Block Illegal Immigrants from Becoming Eligible for Taxpayer-Funded Welfare, Healthcare, and Free College Tuition

Mandatory Deportation for Non-Citizen Gang Members

Dismantle Human Trafficking Networks

End Sanctuary Cities to Restore our Neighborhoods and Protect our Families

Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers

Require New Immigrants to Be Able to Support Themselves Financially

INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE

Launch Space Force, Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon and Send the First Manned Mission to Mars

Build the World’s Greatest Infrastructure System Win the Race to 5G and Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network

Continue to Lead the World in Access to the Cleanest Drinking Water and Cleanest Air

Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans

AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY

Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home

Get Allies to Pay their Fair Share

Maintain and Expand America’s Unrivaled Military Strength

Wipe Out Global Terrorists Who Threaten to Harm Americans

Build a Great Cybersecurity Defense System and Missile Defense System

This article was published by Liberty Nation