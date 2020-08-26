Trump’s Second Term Agenda: Can He Win Over The Independents? – OpEd
President Trump, on the eve of the Republican National Convention, released a list of the core priorities he intends to achieve should he win a second term in office. For his voting base, there’s a lot of red meat; from rebuilding the economy via an aggressive job-creation program through to funding and hiring more police officers, there is very little that would cause an uproar among those who voted Republican in 2016. But this election is not about just the committed Trump voters, it’s about which candidate can win over the independents.
Both the Biden and Trump campaigns can rely on a certain amount of votes from the party faithful; the battle for the White House will be fought in swing states for the support of those who do not align with a particular party. The latest Rasmussen White House Watch polling gives Donald Trump the edge with independents – 44% to 39%. The question each campaign will be asking is whether their stated platform will bring enough people to the table. In this election, more so than any other in recent history, the choice between candidates and policies is stark. It appears both parties are keeping the actual step-by-step process of how they intend to honor their pledges close to the chest, meaning it will be statements of intent that motivate voters to pick one contender over the other.
Trump’s campaign suggests that more details will be revealed:
“President Trump will further illuminate these plans during his acceptance speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention. Over the coming weeks, the President will be sharing additional details about his plans through policy-focused speeches on the campaign trail.”
Here is President Trump’s 50-point plan for America:
JOBS
- Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months
- Create 1 Million New Small Businesses
- Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America
- Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs
- “Made in America” Tax Credits
- Expand Opportunity Zones
- Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence
ERADICATE COVID-19
- Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020
- Return to Normal in 2021
- Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States
- Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics
END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA
- Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China
- Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China
- Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring Back their Manufacturing to the United States
- No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China
- Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World
HEALTHCARE
- Cut Prescription Drug Prices
- Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System
- Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums
- End Surprise Billing
- Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions
- Protect Social Security and Medicare
- Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services
EDUCATION
- Provide School Choice to Every Child in America
- Teach American Exceptionalism
DRAIN THE SWAMP
- Pass Congressional Term Limits
- End Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses
- Expose Washington’s Money Trail and Delegate Powers Back to People and States
- Drain the Globalist Swamp by Taking on International Organizations That Hurt American Citizens
DEFEND OUR POLICE
- Fully Fund and Hire More Police and Law Enforcement Officers
- Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers
- Prosecute Drive-By Shootings as Acts of Domestic Terrorism
- Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice
- End Cashless Bail and Keep Dangerous Criminals Locked Up until Trial
END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS
- Block Illegal Immigrants from Becoming Eligible for Taxpayer-Funded Welfare, Healthcare, and Free College Tuition
- Mandatory Deportation for Non-Citizen Gang Members
- Dismantle Human Trafficking Networks
- End Sanctuary Cities to Restore our Neighborhoods and Protect our Families
- Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers
- Require New Immigrants to Be Able to Support Themselves Financially
INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE
- Launch Space Force, Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon and Send the First Manned Mission to Mars
- Build the World’s Greatest Infrastructure System Win the Race to 5G and Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network
- Continue to Lead the World in Access to the Cleanest Drinking Water and Cleanest Air
- Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans
AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY
- Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home
- Get Allies to Pay their Fair Share
- Maintain and Expand America’s Unrivaled Military Strength
- Wipe Out Global Terrorists Who Threaten to Harm Americans
- Build a Great Cybersecurity Defense System and Missile Defense System
This article was published by Liberty Nation