Iran: Raisi Appoints Election Rival Rezaei As Vice President For Economic Affairs

By Tasnim News Agency

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday gave Mohsen Rezaei, one of his rivals in the June presidential election, three jobs, including the vice president for economic affairs.

In a decree issued on Wednesday, Raisi appointed Mohsen Rezaei as the vice president for economic affairs, the secretary of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination of the heads of branches of power, and the secretary of the Administration’s Economic Headquarters.

Rezaei, 67, has a PhD in economy and used to serve as the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps for 16 years from 1981 to 1997.

He is also the incumbent secretary of the Expediency Council.

Rezaei was the runner-up in the June presidential election and won 3,412,712 votes after President Raisi, who garnered nearly 18 million votes.