Thursday, August 26, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Ebrahim Raisi and Mohsen Rezaei. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: Raisi Appoints Election Rival Rezaei As Vice President For Economic Affairs

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday gave Mohsen Rezaei, one of his rivals in the June presidential election, three jobs, including the vice president for economic affairs.

In a decree issued on Wednesday, Raisi appointed Mohsen Rezaei as the vice president for economic affairs, the secretary of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination of the heads of branches of power, and the secretary of the Administration’s Economic Headquarters.

Rezaei, 67, has a PhD in economy and used to serve as the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps for 16 years from 1981 to 1997.

He is also the incumbent secretary of the Expediency Council.

Rezaei was the runner-up in the June presidential election and won 3,412,712 votes after President Raisi, who garnered nearly 18 million votes.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

