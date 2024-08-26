Refugees And Social Displacement: The Role Of Education And Cultural Environment – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Human behavior and social dynamics are intricate phenomena with deep-seated origins, and this complexity is magnified when it comes to migrants and refugees. Observations indicate that individuals in new environments often exhibit behaviors that are not in harmony with their surroundings. What are the root causes of these misalignments? Is it a lack of education, the cultural environment, or a sense of inadequacy built up over the years?

Similar behavior patterns can be seen among those migrating from Southeastern or Eastern regions to Western parts of Turkey, as well as among Africans relocating to countries like England, Spain, or France, and Middle Eastern individuals moving to Germany.

Refugees and migrants typically seek a better life in new countries. However, the difficulties and uncertainties they encounter during this transition can make it challenging for them to adapt to new social settings. They may begin to demand everything, sometimes even things they do not deserve. This can lead to behaviors such as misusing unemployment benefits, shoplifting, harassing passersby, taking unauthorized photos of young women, or causing harm in public spaces. Their behavior can become increasingly demanding and aggressive, with seemingly no end to their requests. In some cases, their religious beliefs may also play a role in their rebellious or inappropriate actions.

A significant factor behind such negative behaviors is often a lack of education. Education is crucial in helping individuals understand social norms and rules, develop empathy, and integrate into their new environment. However, this process requires long-term commitment, and it may take several generations for these changes to become fully ingrained.

The cultural environment is another critical factor. The cultural norms that refugees bring from their home countries can significantly influence their behavior in their new surroundings. Negative experiences, such as war and poverty, can leave deep-seated traumas that adversely affect their actions. Feelings of inadequacy and exclusion may drive them to focus more on their demands and become less sensitive to the needs and norms of their new community.

The process of refugees and migrants adapting to their new environments is a complex and multifaceted issue. Education, cultural background, and past experiences all play pivotal roles in this process. However, the resolution of these challenges lies not in short-term fixes but in long-term, sustainable education and integration policies. Education and cultural adaptation are essential tools in overcoming these social issues, and patience and understanding are key throughout this journey.