Rising Tensions In The South China Sea: Can Diplomacy Prevent Conflict – Analysis

By Simon Hutagalung

The South China Sea has long been a focal point for geopolitical tensions due to conflicting territorial claims made by several Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei, against China’s expansive claims. This region holds significant importance due to its abundant natural resources and strategic role in global shipping routes. Consequently, it has witnessed numerous confrontations, often characterized by China’s assertiveness.

In recent developments, the Philippines has accused China of escalating aggressive behaviour, such as the ramming of a Philippine vessel and the deployment of water cannons near the Second Thomas Shoal. These actions have exacerbated tensions and underscored the urgent need for diplomatic intervention and adherence to international maritime laws, to maintain regional stability and avert potential conflicts.

Overview of the Incident

The incident in question occurred in the vicinity of the Second Thomas Shoal, an area located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), but contested by China as part of its “nine-dash line” territorial assertion. The accusations put forth by the Philippines revolve around two specific actions: the ramming of a Philippine vessel and the usage of water cannons against another Philippine boat.

Reports from the Philippine Coast Guard indicate that these actions not only endangered the lives of the crew members but also violated established international maritime laws and norms. The strategic significance of the Second Thomas Shoal is derived from its proximity to major shipping lanes and the belief that it harbours substantial natural resources. This incident is one among many similar confrontations witnessed in recent years, highlighting the persistent struggle for control over this crucial geographical area.

Philippine Response

The Philippine government, through its Coast Guard, has vehemently condemned China’s actions, denouncing them as both perilous and irresponsible. In its official statements, the Philippines has emphasized that such aggressive behaviour imperils regional peace and stability. The Philippine government has called upon the international community, including its allies and regional partners, to support its position against what it perceives as China’s bullying tactics.

Apart from issuing public condemnations, the Philippines has pursued diplomatic avenues to address the issue, urging China to engage in peaceful negotiations aimed at resolving disputes. Manila has anchored its appeal in international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), maintaining the view that it supports the Philippines’ sovereign rights over the Second Thomas Shoal and other disputed areas within its EEZ.

China’s Position and Claims

China’s claims over the South China Sea are founded on historical assertions represented by the “nine-dash line” that encompasses nearly the entire sea, overlapping with the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of various Southeast Asian countries. In response to accusations from the Philippines, China typically asserts its sovereignty over the disputed waters, justifying its actions as legitimate enforcement of its maritime claims.

Chinese officials frequently emphasize the necessity of these actions to safeguard their territory and maintain stability in the region. However, China’s position has faced criticism for its lack of clarity and consistency, often shifting depending on the audience and context. This ambiguity, along with China’s significant military and economic power, has raised concerns among neighbouring countries regarding Beijing’s long-term intentions in the area.

Implications at the Regional and International Levels

The recent incident between the Philippines and China holds wider implications for regional security and stability. In Southeast Asia, it highlights the ongoing challenge of managing the conflicting interests of regional countries and China’s assertive foreign policy. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which aims to promote regional economic stability and cooperation, faces a significant challenge in balancing the interests of its member states while maintaining constructive relations with China.

The incident also underscores the limitations of ASEAN’s consensus-based approach, which often leads to restrained responses to Chinese actions due to the divergent economic and strategic interests of its members. On a global scale, the incident has garnered attention from major powers such as the United States, which has a vested interest in upholding freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. The US has expressed support for the Philippines, highlighting the imperative to abide by international law and resist coercive actions that jeopardize regional stability.

Washington’s involvement could further complicate the situation, potentially resulting in an increased military presence in the area and escalating tensions. Other international stakeholders, including the European Union and Japan, have also expressed concerns about recent developments, advocating for peaceful resolutions based on international law.

Recommendations for Mitigating Tensions

To address the escalating tensions in the South China Sea and prevent future conflicts, several recommendations can be proposed: Strengthen Regional Diplomacy: ASEAN should play a more proactive role in mediating disputes and fostering dialogue among claimant states. The establishment of a robust and binding Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, which has been under negotiation for an extended period, should be prioritized to avert incidents similar to the recent confrontation between China and the Philippines.

International Legal Frameworks: Both the Philippines and China should be encouraged to strictly adhere to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which serves as a fundamental legal framework for resolving maritime disputes. The 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which favoured the Philippines over China’s expansive territorial claims, should be recognized as a crucial reference point for ongoing negotiations.

Confidence-Building Measures: Establishing trust and fostering cooperation can be achieved by participating in joint maritime patrols and exercises involving regional and extra-regional powers. Communication hotlines and agreements to manage incidents at sea can contribute to the effective management and de-escalation of tensions.

Increased Involvement of Global Institutions: Greater engagement of international organizations, such as the United Nations, is necessary to mediate disputes and promote compliance with international law. These institutions can offer dialogue and conflict resolution platforms, thereby contributing to maintaining regional stability.



Promoting Economic and Environmental Cooperation: Emphasising joint development projects in the South China Sea, such as resource-sharing agreements or initiatives for environmental conservation, can serve as a common ground for cooperation. By reframing the narrative from one of confrontation to collaboration, these initiatives can yield benefits for all parties involved.

Conclusion

The recent encounter wherein China displayed aggressive behaviour towards Philippine vessels near the Second Thomas Shoal underscores the fragility of peace in the South China Sea, necessitating urgent diplomatic solutions. In the face of escalating tensions, the international community must prioritize adherence to international maritime laws and norms to prevent conflicts and ensure stability in this strategically significant region. The Philippines’ plea for assistance highlights the need for a collective response to China’s assertiveness, underscoring the significance of regional cooperation and adherence to the rule of law. By engaging in dialogue, strengthening legal frameworks, and promoting confidence-building measures, Southeast Asian nations, in collaboration with their global partners, can strive towards a peaceful and prosperous South China Sea. Ultimately, resolving these disputes will demand sustained diplomatic efforts, mutual respect for sovereignty, and a commitment to peaceful coexistence.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

