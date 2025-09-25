Brazil’s Lula Celebrates Trump’s Nod To Dialogue: ‘I Hope It Works Out’

By ABr

By Luciano Nascimento

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Wednesday (Sep. 24) he was happy with the outcome of his trip to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly – especially with US President Donald Trump’s nod to start a dialogue.

“What seemed impossible is no longer impossible and has happened. I was happy when Trump said there was good chemistry between us,” Lula said during a press conference in New York.

The president said there is no reason for the two countries to remain at odds, adding that he hopes the relationship between the two largest democracies on the continent can work out well.

“I think this relationship is vital. I hope it works out. Brazil and the US are the two largest democracies on the continent. We have a number of business, industrial, technological, and scientific interests. We are very interested in the debate on digital issues and artificial intelligence, as well as trade issues,” he went on to state.

“I made a point of telling President Trump that we have a lot to talk about. There are many interests at stake for both countries, there is a lot to discuss about the need to ensure peace on planet Earth, and I was pleased when he said we can talk,” he added.

COP30

During the presser, President Lula mentioned the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), scheduled for November in Brazil. The president reaffirmed it will be the COP of truth, as it should demonstrate the degree of global commitment to preventing climate change, and reiterated the invitation for world leaders to attend the event.

“We will have to have some scientists talk to the heads of state, and it is very important that everyone who attends hears from the scientists what is happening in the world, to facilitate our decision-making,” he said.

“I think countries are coming up with really rigorous and reasonable NDCs [nationally determined contributions], and I think that’s key,” he pointed out.

UN

The president once again defended multilateralism and an overhaul of the structure of the UN.

“You all know that I advocate for stronger global governance. That is why we have been fighting for a long time for the UN to be reformulated, from its statute to its composition with all members, because it is poorly represented. The picture of the world in 2025 is no longer that of 1945. Countries have evolved, humanity has evolved. We must end the right of veto and, above all, on the issue of climate, when there is a vote, everyone must comply,” he argued.