Disarming Hezbollah – OpEd

By Neville Teller

It was on August 5 that the Lebanese government, under pressure from the US as well as from Israeli strikes, ordered the military to draw up plans to disarm all independent militias, including that of the Hezbollah organization, by the end of the year.

​It took a full month, but at a cabinet meeting on September 5 army chief Rodolphe Haykal presented the government with a plan to ensure that, by the year’s end, weapons would be held only by the Lebanese state. ​The cabinet authorized the army ​to begin implementing it immediately​.

Following the cabinet meeting, in an address to journalists Lebanese ​information ​minister Paul Morcos ​said that the details of the army’s plan to disarm militias, including Hezbollah, would remain secret​. The cabinet​, he said, had decided to keep the specifics of the plan confidential​ but that implementation would proceed according to the army’s material and logistical capacities.

A few days later Lebanon’s foreign minister, Youssef Raggi, ​again without disclosing details of the plan, ​declared that within three months the army will have fully disarmed Hezbollah in the area nearest the border with Israel – namely the region south of the Litani river.

​Despite all the emphasis on keeping the plan secret, a great deal of detail has subsequently become public knowledge – either​ unintentionally, or by way of ​deliberate leaks. ​ Through various briefings and via press coverage it slowly emerged that the a​rmy’s plan is called “Homeland Shield”, and that its objective is to confiscate Hezbollah’s weapons in five phases.​ The first phase begins south of the Litani River, and the second includes the area south of the Awali River.

Subsequently even more precise details emerged. “Homeland Shield” is a military road map whose destination is national disarmament. The precise objective is to ensure that by the end of 2025 only the Lebanese Army is weaponized.

In Phase 1 the Lebanese Army will focus on the disarmament of armed groups, specifically Hezbollah, in the region south of the Litani River, cooperating with the 47-year-old peacekeeping force UNIFIL, whose mandate is due to be terminated on December 31, 2026.

In Phase 2, operations expand northward to include the corridor up to the Awali River, covering the main approach to South Lebanon. The focus in Phase 3 will be on Beirut and its surrounding suburbs. Then in Phase 4 disarmament will pivot to the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, an area with key weapons depots and logistical networks for armed groups. The final phase covers the remainder of Lebanon, to ensure the complete nationwide enforcement of state monopoly on arms.

It has also emerged that the government intention is not integration. President Joseph Aoun has clearly rejected the idea of creating a distinct Hezbollah unit within the army, replicating Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces which are Iran-backed Shi’ite-led paramilitary groups integrated into Iraq’s security forces. Instead, he envisions individual Hezbollah fighters joining the Lebanese Armed Forces only if they meet the same criteria as any other applicant – academic qualifications, entrance exams, and training – just like the post–civil war integration of other militia members.

Monthly implementation reports are to be submitted to the cabinet by Army Command, but the cabinet and army leadership have decided, citing national security and sectarian sensitivities, that details regarding precise operational procedures will remain confidential.

The Homeland Shield plan is, to put it at its mildest, controversial. During the Cabinet discussions leading to the decision, Shia ministers staged walkouts. Major Shi’ite political blocs – the bedrock of Lebanese support for Hezbollah – have rejected it. After learning that the Cabinet had authorized the army to develop a plan to place all weapons under state control, Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General, announced he would defy the order.

“The government of prime minister Nawaf Salam,” he pronounced, “committed a grave sin by taking a decision to strip Lebanon of its weapons to resist the Israeli enemy… This decision fully serves Israel’s interest. Therefore, we will treat this decision as if it does not exist.”

Army leaders dwell on the practicalities, emphasizing that full implementation of the plan depends on the necessary resources being provided. They stress the need to minimize the risk of direct internal conflict, and have begun to indicate that the timetable may be flexible depending on political and security developments.

All the same, the program is well under way and the army has taken measurable steps toward implementing the first phase. Thousands of troops have been deployed to the south and, and with some external intelligence cooperation (notably from Israel via the US), the army has dismantled hundreds of Hezbollah weapon sites and other infrastructure – over 500 are said to have been demolished.

The government’s firmness in implementing the Homeland Shield plan despite Hezbollah’s initial rejection seems to have resulted in the group shifting ground somewhat. Without in any way retracting its rooted opposition to the government’s plan, Hezbollah has recently called the government’s move an “opportunity” to restore order or “return to wisdom and reason.” Even this concession, if that is what it is, is conditional on its own demands being met. It has said that before any serious discussion about disarmament can proceed, Israel must cease all military operations in Lebanon (air strikes, cross-border incursions, etc.), withdraw from occupied or disputed hilltop positions in southern Lebanon, and respect the ceasefire.

Hezbollah has, therefore, subtly suggested that it could be open to dialogue with the government about a national defense strategy, provided its preconditions are met. In short, the group rejects disarmament imposed by the government, but indicates it might be acceptable in the context of “national dialogue” about the defense of Lebanon.

Despite Homeland Shield’s hopeful start, many commentators believe it is unlikely to be fully implemented by the end of 2025, or possibly ever. They point to current official statements about the plan which studiously avoid mentioning binding deadlines. Even supportive ministers signal that progress will depend on “available capabilities,” with no fixed timetable for completion.

Another factor militating against a successful outcome is Lebanon’s system of governance, which relies on consensus. In the past this has effectively given Hezbollah and its allied Shi’ite parties a veto over major reforms. It is true that on this disarmament issue President Aoun and his cabinet seem determined to press ahead, but Lebanon’s delicate political balance is easily disrupted.

Putting speculation to one side, however, the five-phase disarmament plan drawn up by the army is actually being implemented. Hezbollah’s military presence is being eliminated from the region south of the Litani, and there is every indication that phase two will follow shortly.