By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

In recent years, Ethiopia has found itself grappling with escalating internal divisions, violent ethnic conflicts, and a deeply contested national identity.

These developments have prompted observers to draw parallels between Ethiopia’s current crisis and the breakup of the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. While history never repeats itself exactly, Ethiopia today exhibits many of the same warning signs that preceded former Yugoslavia’s disintegration. If unaddressed, the country risks sliding into a path of fragmentation, state failure, and prolonged civil war.

One of the most striking similarities between the two countries lies in their structural foundations. Former Yugoslavia was a multi-ethnic federation composed of republics drawn largely along ethnic lines, Serbs, Croats, Slovenes, Bosniaks, Macedonians, and others. Similarly, Ethiopia is a federation of regional states defined by ethno-linguistic identity, such as Tigray, Amhara, Oromia, and Somali. But Ethiopia’s model is even more precarious. Its 1995 constitution grants each regional state not only administrative autonomy but the legal right to secede. Article 39 has functioned as a pressure release valve during times of peace, but in times of instability, it serves as a legal blueprint for state fragmentation.

This structural fragility is exacerbated by the erosion of central authority. In former Yugoslavia, the death of strongman Josip Broz Tito in 1980 led to a power vacuum. The federal system slowly unraveled as nationalist leaders emerged in the republics, undermining the cohesion of the state. In Ethiopia, a parallel can be drawn to the collapse of the TPLF-led EPRDF coalition and the rise of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party, which sought to centralize power and dismantle ethnic patronage networks. Whatever the intention was in its initial reform drive, Abiy’s administration has alienated several key regional constituencies, most notably the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), leading to a catastrophic war between the federal government and Tigray in 2020–2022. The conflict devastated the region, killed hundreds of thousands, and shattered what little trust remained between the center and the periphery. This was not lost to the other peripheral regions!

Since then, the instability has deepened. In Amhara, the rise of the Fano militia, once aligned with federal forces against the TPLF, has spiraled into open confrontation with the central government. Oromia, the country’s largest and most populous region, remains embroiled in a brutal insurgency led by the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which accuses the federal government of systemic marginalization. These conflicts are not isolated events; they are symptoms of a deeper malaise, the militarization of ethnic identity and the collapse of a shared vision of Ethiopian statehood.

This is where the former Yugoslav analogy becomes even more pertinent. During the 1990s, Former Yugoslavia’s constituent republics developed their own paramilitary forces, eventually turning against each other in one of the bloodiest wars in post–World War II Europe. The fracturing of the Former Yugoslav People’s Army into ethnically aligned forces marked the point of no return. Ethiopia is inching dangerously close to a similar threshold. Ethnic militias now operate openly in multiple regions, often better armed and more motivated than federal forces. The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), once a symbol of unity, is increasingly viewed as an instrument of political repression, particularly in states like Tigray, Oromia, Amhara, the Somali, and others.

Adding to this combustible mix is the intensification of exclusionary nationalism. In former Yugoslavia, Serb, Croat, and Bosniak nationalists all laid claim to victimhood, historical injustice, and territorial entitlement. The inability to reconcile competing narratives of identity and belonging led to widespread ethnic cleansing and genocide. Ethiopia is inching towards this tragedy ominously. Competing historical narratives, of Amhara imperialism, Tigrayan domination, Oromo marginalization, Somali colonization, have come to dominate political discourse. Social media has accelerated this polarization, often fueling hate speech and dehumanizing language.

The Ethiopian media ecosystem, much like that of former Yugoslavia before the war, has become deeply fragmented. Ethnic-based media outlets, diaspora channels, and partisan influencers now shape public opinion far more than state institutions. In this environment, trust erodes quickly, and rumors can incite violence overnight. What was once political disagreement, becomes existential conflict. This erosion of the information commons is a defining trait of civilizations nearing collapse, masked by the pomp of their rulers.

International actors, too, appear as powerless now as they were during the early days of the former Yugoslav wars. The African Union, headquartered in Addis Ababa, has remained largely symbolic in its responses to Ethiopia’s crises. The United Nations and Western governments, wary of disrupting regional stability, have oscillated between calls for dialogue and cautious re-engagement with the Abiy government. Arab governments not really understanding the historical wrongs, which occurred and other sad histories of the country still fund the leadership.

Worryingly, some in Ethiopia’s leadership, including the very top, Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister, have turned to external ambitions, including warmongering rhetoric over sea access, as a distraction from mounting internal instability. Rather than uniting the country, such ambitions are more likely to amplify internal fragmentation. Ethnic regions already skeptical of the central government’s motives may view such external adventurism as lunatic personal ambitions of a leader unable to manage the internal affairs of the state, deepening mistrust and accelerating calls for autonomy or even secession. Moreover, military adventures abroad would siphon off resources from urgent domestic crises and could draw Ethiopia into direct conflict with neighbors, isolating it internationally and weakening internal cohesion even further.

Time is running out. Ethiopia appears to be collapsing into a patchwork of warlord-dominated territories, ethnic enclaves, and humanitarian catastrophes. The former Yugoslav tragedy should serve not only as a warning but as a lesson in what happens when a country ignores the signs of systemic failure.

Ethiopia stands at a historic crossroads. The choices made now, by its leaders, its people, and the international community, will determine whether it becomes a beacon of African resilience or another chapter in the continent’s long history of avoidable tragedy. Pursuing unity through internal reconciliation, inclusive governance, and structural reform is the only path that can avert the fate that once befell former Yugoslavia. Chasing external glory while the house burns from within would only hasten its fall.