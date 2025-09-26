From Surgical Strikes To Operation Sindoor: India’s Zero-Tolerance Turn On Cross-Border Terrorism – OpEd

By Aritra Banerjee

On 29 September 2016, India’s security doctrine visibly changed course. In the aftermath of the Uri attack that killed 19 soldiers, Indian Special Forces crossed the Line of Control to strike multiple terrorist launch pads. The operation was announced publicly — an unusual choice for a country that had long preferred ambiguity and strategic restraint — and the effect was immediate: New Delhi declared, in practice and in rhetoric, that attacks on Indian soil would be met with concrete, punitive responses.

That press briefing — delivered by the Director General of Military Operations alongside the Ministry of External Affairs — did more than report a raid. It planted the seed of a doctrine that officials and analysts since have described as “zero tolerance”: a willingness to impose costs on state actors that sponsor, harbour, or tolerate terrorist groups that strike India. Within weeks and months, the phrase entered policy discussions and public discourse as shorthand for a more muscular approach to deterrence.

What Changed, and Why It Matters

The shift was neither purely tactical nor simply theatrical. Operationally, the 2016 strikes demonstrated improved joint planning, better intelligence fusion, and the capability to project force across a tightly monitored frontier without provoking instant escalation. Politically, the operation closed a credibility gap that many in New Delhi believed Pakistan’s proxies had exploited: an expectation that India would not respond with forceful retaliation.

Between 2016 and 2025, the pattern of Indian responses steadily evolved. What began as carefully calibrated cross-border raids expanded into a multi-domain toolkit blending precision kinetic action with diplomatic messaging, sanctions, tighter border controls, and enhanced intelligence cooperation. The objective has been consistent: raise the operational costs for groups and states that use terrorism as an instrument of policy, while maintaining legal and political cover for measured reprisals.

Operation SINDOOR: Execution at Scale

The 2025 campaign known as Operation SINDOOR — a nation-level response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed civilians in April — is in effect the largest test to date of the zero-tolerance doctrine writ large. Over several days, New Delhi used long-range precision fires, aviation platforms, and loitering munitions against what it described as terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan-administered territory.

The operation was not merely punitive; it sought to demonstrate operational reach, ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) superiority, and the capacity to synchronise effects across services. SINDOOR’s immediate utility was to signal that India could escalate in space and time on its own terms. But the operation also exposed enduring friction points: narrative control in the international arena, risks of unintended escalation, and the vulnerability of sensitive information. Recent arrests of alleged espionage operatives have highlighted how securing information channels is now as important as securing borders.

Deterrence, but Not Without Cost

A doctrine that leans on punitive action yields deterrent dividends only if it is credible, proportionate, and sustainable. India’s newer posture complicates life for militant groups and their sponsors: bases are relocated, safe havens shrink, and logistics chains require greater obfuscation. Yet coercive posture also entails risks.

Miscalculation remains the greatest danger: precise strikes can still produce collateral damage, adversaries can respond in asymmetric ways, and regional flashpoints can attract third-party intervention or misreading. These hazards demand robust crisis communication channels and back-channel diplomacy even as kinetic options expand.

Operational Lessons for Delhi

Three practical lessons emerge for planners and policymakers. First, multi-domain integration — combining air, land, maritime, and cyber/space ISR — must be institutionalised so that tactical successes are routinised into strategy. Second, legal and diplomatic scaffolding matters: sustained international support hinges on carefully documented intelligence, proportionality, and a consistent narrative that distinguishes between state targets and non-combatant harm. Third, internal security and counter-espionage need reinforcement: operational secrecy is fragile in a social-media age, and human intelligence remains critical.

A Doctrine for a New Era

From the surgical strikes of 2016 to the broader operations of 2025, India has constructed a posture that seeks to deter through demonstrated readiness to act. That posture has strategic logic: it raises the price of proxy warfare and signals resolve to friends and rivals alike. But deterrence is not a one-time feat; it requires continuous capability refresh, prudent political oversight, and the wisdom to calibrate force with diplomacy. If New Delhi can sustain that balance, the zero-tolerance era may become an effective stabiliser rather than an accelerant of cycles of retaliation. If not, the gains of credibility risk being outweighed by spiralling insecurity.

What remains clear is this: the era of symbolic warnings and passive restraint has given way to a period where India treats cross-border terrorism as a strategic problem to be met with the full instruments of national power. The question now is whether that power will be used judiciously enough to deter effectively without widening the frontiers of conflict.