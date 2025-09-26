Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Committee Unlocks New Era Of Cooperation – OpEd

By Professor Naila

The latest round of talks between Iran and Pakistan didn’t just ticks a diplomatic box. The 22nd Joint Economic Committee meeting felt different. For years, these neighbors have talked about their potential, but this time there’s a sense they might act on it.

Energy, trade, transport, and private sector deals were at the heart of the discussions. And the fact that more than 150 companies showed up to a parallel business conference shows interest isn’t just political, it’s real and commercial.

A Relationship That’s Been Waiting to Happen

Notably, Iran and Pakistan share a long border and even longer history, yet their economic relationship has never really matched their geography. Sanctions on Iran, gaps in banking systems, and weak infrastructure have kept trade figures low compared to what both sides often promise. Still, geography doesn’t change, and neither do basic needs: Pakistan is energy-hungry, while Iran has more than enough to share. It’s a natural fit, if they can work around obstacles.

Energy Takes Center Stage

The headline here is energy. Pakistan’s electricity shortages are no secret, and Iran’s been supplying power to border towns in Balochistan for years. The talks focused on expanding that supply, pushing forward long-discussed pipeline projects, and even looking into renewable partnerships like solar and wind. If even part of this takes off, it could relieve pressure on Pakistan’s grid and give Iran a steady outlet for its energy sector, which is often squeezed by sanctions elsewhere.

Trade and Investment Beyond the Border Markets

Trade is another big piece of the puzzle. Right now, most cross-border commerce happens informally, with traders and truckers relying on local arrangements. Formalizing this through special economic zones, streamlined customs, and creative financial channels (like barter or local currency trade) could make a huge difference.

That’s why the business conference was so important. Bringing in over 150 companies from agriculture and textiles to IT and pharmaceuticals gave entrepreneurs the chance to look each other in the eye and talk deals. Government agreements are useful, but if private businesses don’t see value, nothing sticks. This time, there seemed to be genuine interest on both sides.

Fixing How Goods Move

It’s one thing to sign trade deals and another to physically move goods. Transport and logistics have been a huge bottleneck. Border facilities are often outdated, and connectivity beyond the crossing points is patchy. The committee made it clear that better rail, roads, and customs systems are a priority.

There’s also a bigger picture. Pakistan has CPEC and links to China, while Iran connects to the Persian Gulf and Central Asia. If they align, both countries could position themselves as major transit hubs. That’s a long game, but it’s the kind of vision that makes sense given their geography.

Facing the Tough Stuff

None of this is going to be easy. Sanctions on Iran complicate everything from banking to shipping insurance. Pakistan, meanwhile, must balance its ties with the West and Gulf countries while deepening cooperation with Tehran. And then there are the practical headaches slow bureaucracy, corruption, and lack of modern infrastructure.

What was refreshing about this JEC is that both sides acknowledged these problems instead of pretending they don’t exist. They talked about barter arrangements, local currency settlements, and upgrading border systems. Those aren’t silver bullets, but they show a willingness to be pragmatic.

Letting the Private Sector Lead

What really stood out this time was the emphasis on private business. When entrepreneurs, traders, and investors get involved, projects tend to move faster than when they rely only on government momentum. Business-to-business ties also have a way of keeping relationships alive even when politics get tense.

Moreover, the sheer size of the business delegation signals that both countries are finally giving their private sectors space to drive cooperation. If a Pakistani textile exporter finds an Iranian supplier of raw material that cuts costs, or an Iranian IT firm lands a Pakistani partner, those deals speak louder than diplomatic statements.

Looking Ahead

The future of this partnership will depend less on big announcements and more on steady follow-through. Energy projects can’t just stay on paper. Border facilities need actual upgrades, not just feasibility studies. Banking and financial gaps require creative but workable solutions. If both governments can keep momentum and businesses can see tangible benefits, this JEC could genuinely mark the beginning of a new phase.

The 22nd Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Committee felt like more than another routine meeting. It was a chance to reset the tone of the relationship. Both sides know the challenges, but they’re also clear about the opportunities.

At its core, this is about two neighbors deciding to make their geography work for them instead of against them. Energy deals could bring light to Pakistani homes. Better transport links could turn both countries into regional trade corridors. And private businesses finally given a seat at the table could ensure that cooperation survives beyond speeches and communiqués.

It won’t be smooth sailing, but there’s a window here. If Iran and Pakistan can keep moving in this direction, they might just unlock the kind of cooperation people have been talking about for decades.