The Horn Of Africa States: Somalia’s Elite The Root Cause Of Its Endless Failures – OpEd

By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

Somalia is over six decades old but has never really risen up from political instability, civil wars and humanitarian crises (both natural and man-made).

There is no doubt that external forces, interventions, colonial legacies and natural disasters have played roles in the nation’s short history, but the most significant portion of the blame falls squarely on the shoulders of its so-called Somali elite. They consist of political leaders, business magnates, diaspora intellectuals, and traditional elders, who have, in many instances, chosen self-interest, clan loyalty, or foreign patronage over the collective good. The consequences have been devastating: a collapsed state, shattered national identity, and a population left to fend for itself in the ruins of what could have been a thriving, unified country, in a geostrategically rich location of the globe.

Post-Independence Missteps: The Seeds of Dysfunction

It all started with the independence of the country when Ex-British Somaliland and the Ext-Italian administered UN Trust Territory of Somalia united demonstrating a bold experiment in African unity and instead of building inclusive, resilient institutions, the post-independence leadership allowed clan loyalty and patronage networks to take root within the state apparatus.

Meritocracy was thrown out of the window and anywhere open and was replaced by favoritism. Political appointments were based more on clan affiliations than qualifications, which undermined the formation of a competent civil service or an independent judiciary. It is how corruption began to fester early.

The political elite were more focused on retaining power and distributing resources among their own circles/clans than addressing national development or unity. When political infighting reached its peak in 1969, the military seized power, a move that marked the beginning of a new phase of the continuing elite failure under the guise of authoritarian nationalism.

The Military Era: Centralization, Repression, and Collapse

The “scientific socialism,” which was the mantra of the military regime attempted to suppress clan identities in favor of national unity and this came with brutal repression. The military regime relied heavily on security services to silence dissent. The political elite within the regime became complicit in a system built on fear, surveillance, and exclusion.

Although there were attempts of modernization and literacy campaigns, the Military regime eventually succumbed to corruption, nepotism, and mismanagement. Economic mismanagement and debt crippled the country. When the regime finally collapsed in 1991, it left a vacuum that the political elite had done nothing to prepare for. Instead of planning for peaceful succession or institution-building, they had built a state that revolved entirely around a one man-rule, and once he fell, everything else crumbled.

Civil War and Warlordism: Elites Turned Predators

Former military commanders, clan leaders, and opportunists quickly filled the void, transforming themselves into warlords, religious fanatics, and powerbrokers. These individuals, many of whom once served in government, turned their weapons against each other in a struggle for territory and resources. What emerged was not leadership but predation. The people suffered as entire cities were destroyed, food aid was looted, and humanitarian workers were targeted.

The Somali elite, instead of stepping forward to forge peace or rebuild, aligned themselves with armed factions, often reinforcing the very clan divisions that had been manipulated by the previous regimes. Traditional elders who once held respected positions as peacemakers also began acting as political brokers, securing foreign deals or internal influence in exchange for loyalty. Business elites, too, played a role, funding militias to protect trade routes or monopolize markets. War became an economy of its own and many elites profited. They still profit from the chaos that followed and continue to this day.

The Diaspora and Intellectual Class: A Disconnected Vanguard

Many Somalis including intellectuals and professionals fled abroad, forming a large diaspora, especially in North America, Europe, and other countries. This diaspora has played an essential role in supporting the economy and the kin and kith they left behind, through remittances. However, the diaspora elite failed in several key respects.

Many diaspora intellectuals although engaged in “conference politics” participating in endless international summits and peace talks that often lacked legitimacy on the ground, were also cloaked clannists and supporters of the warlords back home. While they may have brought education and professional experience, many were disconnected from local realities. Their return to Somalia was often marked by arrogance, misaligned expectations, or factionalism , which is alignment with specific clans or foreign agendas. Instead of acting as a neutral, visionary class, many of these returnees became absorbed into the same systems of corruption and patronage. Many others, indeed, the majority, remained silent and on the sidelines.

Post-Transition Politics: A New Chapter, Same Failures

Somalia’s return to nominal federal governance structures in the 2010s, brought hope of recovery. But corruption, vote-buying, political assassinations, and manipulation of the federal system, the same old diseases, have characterized the system since. Instead of establishing transparent institutions, the political elite use public office as a means for personal enrichment. Foreign aid and security assistance , which should have been simply a support became vital for the functioning of the state, but were even then, mostly diverted for personal enrichment or misused otherwise.

Elites keep undermining each other to gain control over ministries, regions, or resources, a clear and manifest demonstration of clannish non-national control, leaving national unity on the sidelines. Somalia is now reduced to a fragmented landscape of competing centers of power, each controlled by clan elites with little regard for the people they claim to represent.

Business and Economic Elite: Profiteering in a Broken System

The Somali private sector is often praised for its resilience and indeed, the country’s business community has sustained commerce in the absence of a functioning state. However, many business elites have also contributed to the entrenchment of Somalia’s dysfunction. Instead of supporting a formal economy that could contribute to tax revenue, social services, and jobs, many have operated in the informal sector, avoiding taxation and accountability. Many are accused of standing in the way of a more formal economy.

In some cases, businesspeople have directly supported militias to protect monopolies or intimidate competitors. Others have exploited humanitarian crises for profit, controlling food distribution, telecom monopolies, or fuel imports. Instead of acting as nation-builders, too many have chosen short-term profit over long-term stability.

Traditional Elders and Clan Leaders: From Custodians to Cronies

Somali traditional elders have historically played a vital role in mediating disputes, maintaining order, and fostering reconciliation. But the erosion of traditional values and the politicization of clan leadership have weakened their moral authority. In many cases, elders now serve as political power brokers, securing votes for favored politicians in exchange for favors or bribes.

Many elders are deeply entangled in the very politics that destroy community trust. Their authority has been leveraged to perpetuate clan divisions and obstruct national progress, especially in political transitions and power-sharing agreements.

External Influence and Internal Complicity

International actors, from the United Nations and African Union to regional powers and donor states, have played a major role in Somalia’s recent history, good or bad. However, the ultimate responsibility still lies with the Somali elite. They have often welcomed foreign meddling when it served their interests and sold out national priorities for political survival. Whether through dependency on donor funds or alignment with foreign agendas, the Somali elite have consistently prioritized power over principle. No wonder the nation is still in the list of failed states, if not being on the top of it!

A Way Forward If the Elite Are Willing

Somalia’s future remains uncertain, but it is not hopeless. Change will require a radical reimagining of leadership, one that prioritizes the national interest over clan, profit, or political survival. The Somali elite must invest in building institutions, embracing transparency, and empowering youth. They must be willing to sacrifice personal gain for the sake of national healing. The world does not and cannot tell one Somali from another Somali in shape, in color, in language, in religion and indeed, in character! It is, perhaps, time Somalis chose the nation instead of the clan.

Until they do, Somalia will remain stuck in a cycle of hope and betrayal. And the people, resilient, resourceful, and long-suffering, will continue to pay the price for the failures of their so-called leaders and elite.